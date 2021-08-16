  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Hurry! Only a few hours left for this cheap 70-inch 4K deal at Best Buy

By
Insignia 65 Class F30 4K UHD LCD Smart TV with Amazon Fire TV

It’s the best time of year to not only escape the heat while you enjoy your home theater, but to upgrade it with the discounted TVs you’ll find in these 4K TV deals, Best Buy TV deals, and 70-inch 4K TV deals. And right now, at Best Buy, you can get $90 off this giant 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV. It’s down to only $660, from its regular price of $750. That is a massive 4K TV, with amazing smart features, for very little money. Don’t miss out!

What you’ll love about a 70-inch screen is that it can dominate your home theater without overpowering it, giving you immersive, cinema-like visuals, without compromising your aesthetic or taking over your space. Add to that the impressive features of this 70-inch 4K TV, like Alexa voice control, built-in Fire TV, and versatile connections, and you have perhaps the best way to watch all your favorite content, and more.

If you’re buying a 70-inch screen, you’re paying for the visuals, and this one will not disappoint. The Insignia F30 Series comes loaded with 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) — that’s 4 times the resolution of Full HD. And all your older content will be upgraded to Ultra HD-level picture quality. Also, there’s High Dynamic Range, which provides sharper contrasts and more precise detailing; enjoy every shade of your viewing experience. And it becomes even more immersive with DTS Studio Sound, audio technology that uses two-speaker playback to provide the most realistic, life-like sound, and enhances your listening experience. There’s also support for HDMI ARC, which can send audio to one of the soundbars in these soundbar deals, without the need for an extra cable. Fewer wires!

And the content in which you’ll be losing yourself is more varied than ever, thanks to Amazon Fire TV. Like Roku and Apple TV, Fire TV is an efficient way to access over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, not to mention thousands of channels and your favorite streamers, like Disney +, Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube, and more. And commanding your Fire TV is easier than ever with Alexa voice control. This 4K TV comes with an Alexa Voice Remote that allows you to filter your entertainment, search apps, and even switch inputs. There’s nothing worse than having to type in search terms using an on-screen alphabet pad — never worry about that hassle again! Additionally, there are easy-to-use parental controls, so you can keep tabs on what the kids can watch.

An all-around impressive 4K TV, the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV also comes with 3 HDMI ports, composite (AV) jacks, digital optical output, USB port, headphone jack, coaxial jack, and ethernet port, so you’re covered for any device you want to connect. This smart 4K TV has it all!

More 4K TV deals

Want to see what else is available in the world of 4K TVs? Check out our roundup of best best 4K TV deals, below.

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $4,500
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch LG 4K OLED TV bundle with soundbar and installation

$2,248 $3,004
If you want everything you need for an upgraded TV experience all in one bundle, even with installation included, then this set from Walmart has you covered with its 65-inch TV and soundbar.
Buy at Walmart

65-inch P-Series VIZIO 4K TV

$1,300 $1,400
For playing games or watching movies, this VIZIO TV has crisp 4K resolution and features like the ProGaming Engine to improve the gaming experience.
Buy at Best Buy

55-inch LG A1 Series OLED 4K TV

$1,477 $1,797
This gorgeous TV offers OLED for rich contrast in images plus high resolution, a fast processor for 4K upscaling, and a game mode as well.
Buy at Walmart

55-inch M-Series VIZIO 4K TV

$750 $800
Save some cash on this affordable 4K TV, which is ready for movies, gaming, or sports with its high resolution and handy smart features.
Buy at Best Buy

50-inch M-Series VIZIO 4K TV

$700 $750
An affordable entry into the world of 4K TVs, this VIZIO option is in a medium size and has smart features like Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built in.
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Amazon Echo accessories

The Amazon Echo (4th Gen) Battery Base at a dinner party.

The best note-taking apps for college students

man working from home

New leak reveals the power requirements for Intel Raptor Lake

Promotional image of an Intel Core processor.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is official. Here’s when you can get a first look

Soldiers run with guns in Call of Duty Vanguard promo art.

Samsung’s poor S21 sales are an Android flagship problem

Samsung s21+5g phone and box.

A new Google Pixel 5a leak just showed off its beefy battery

An alleged render of the Pixel 5a 5G.

Evo will return to in-person format in Las Vegas next year

A jumbotron hanging above an arena at Evo.

The best back-to-school gift is noise-canceling headphones. Here’s why

Man in cafe working on a laptop wearing Sony WH1000-XM4 wireless over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones

The best VPN services for 2021

best VPN services

This Samsung Chromebook is only $129 at Walmart today

Samsung CB4 Chromebook in gray with a landscape image on the display.

Every Overwatch 2 character confirmed so far

Characters in Overwatch 2.

Sonos looks like it’s planning to launch its own voice assistant

girl holding up sonos roam

The Ascent: All CyberDeck upgrade locations

An alien behind a counter with a hologram on it.