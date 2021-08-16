It’s the best time of year to not only escape the heat while you enjoy your home theater, but to upgrade it with the discounted TVs you’ll find in these 4K TV deals, Best Buy TV deals, and 70-inch 4K TV deals. And right now, at Best Buy, you can get $90 off this giant 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV. It’s down to only $660, from its regular price of $750. That is a massive 4K TV, with amazing smart features, for very little money. Don’t miss out!

What you’ll love about a 70-inch screen is that it can dominate your home theater without overpowering it, giving you immersive, cinema-like visuals, without compromising your aesthetic or taking over your space. Add to that the impressive features of this 70-inch 4K TV, like Alexa voice control, built-in Fire TV, and versatile connections, and you have perhaps the best way to watch all your favorite content, and more.

If you’re buying a 70-inch screen, you’re paying for the visuals, and this one will not disappoint. The Insignia F30 Series comes loaded with 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) — that’s 4 times the resolution of Full HD. And all your older content will be upgraded to Ultra HD-level picture quality. Also, there’s High Dynamic Range, which provides sharper contrasts and more precise detailing; enjoy every shade of your viewing experience. And it becomes even more immersive with DTS Studio Sound, audio technology that uses two-speaker playback to provide the most realistic, life-like sound, and enhances your listening experience. There’s also support for HDMI ARC, which can send audio to one of the soundbars in these soundbar deals, without the need for an extra cable. Fewer wires!

And the content in which you’ll be losing yourself is more varied than ever, thanks to Amazon Fire TV. Like Roku and Apple TV, Fire TV is an efficient way to access over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, not to mention thousands of channels and your favorite streamers, like Disney +, Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube, and more. And commanding your Fire TV is easier than ever with Alexa voice control. This 4K TV comes with an Alexa Voice Remote that allows you to filter your entertainment, search apps, and even switch inputs. There’s nothing worse than having to type in search terms using an on-screen alphabet pad — never worry about that hassle again! Additionally, there are easy-to-use parental controls, so you can keep tabs on what the kids can watch.

An all-around impressive 4K TV, the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV also comes with 3 HDMI ports, composite (AV) jacks, digital optical output, USB port, headphone jack, coaxial jack, and ethernet port, so you’re covered for any device you want to connect. This smart 4K TV has it all!

More 4K TV deals

Want to see what else is available in the world of 4K TVs? Check out our roundup of best best 4K TV deals, below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations