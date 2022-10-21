This powerful, compact laptop has a huge discount at Dell today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Are you on the hunt for a great deal on a powerful, compact, and stunning Dell laptop? We’ve got you covered. Normally valued at $900, the Inspiron 14 Laptop by Dell is currently available for just $700.

This deal is one of the best Dell laptop deals you can get your hands on, and for $700, you will get an excellent laptop that will serve you very well. While many other laptops are focusing on trying to create gimmicks that entice customers to purchase their product, Dell focused on creating a laptop that succeeds in being one of the most reliable and functional products on the market.

Why you should buy the Inspiron 14 Laptop

The Inspiron 14 laptop is an excellent choice for anyone who needs to make plenty of video calls for work. The built-in dual microphones and A.I. allow you to shut out the background noise and provide you with clear and crisp communication potential. This system is ideal for anyone working from home with lots going on in the background or taking a call at your desk in a busy office.

While this laptop comes in a 14-inch size, the screen ratio is actually 16:10, and it uses technology to reduce blue light emissions. So for anyone who needs to spend plenty of time looking at a screen, this laptop is a fantastic option to reduce the potential side effects of so much screen time.

One of the main benefits of the Inspiron 14 laptop is that it keeps things simple. It focuses on the things that you really care about rather than spending time and effort on small quirky features you will likely never use. There is a lid-open sensor that switches your device on immediately, and you can use the fingerprint reader to log in quickly and easily.

The laptop also charges extremely quickly, ideal for anyone that needs to quickly dock their laptop and then get back on the road.

This offer is sure to be gone soon. With an impressive $200 off, there is no better time to purchase this Dell laptop. At just $700 rather than the usual price of $900, you know you are getting value for money.

