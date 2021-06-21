Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Yay! Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and we’re just as stoked as you. There are Prime Day deals flying all over the place, and it’s going to be a challenge to sift through them all! Fortunately, we’ve got a team of experts rounding up all of the best deals to make it just a little easier for everyone!

It’s the perfect time to stock up on anything you need or want. Like the Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-quart 9-in-1 Cooker. This thing is a beast and it does it all! Amazon is offering the Instant Pot Duo Plus for $55 during Prime Day. With that, you get free shipping and free returns. The deal knocks over $65 off the regular price, which is super good!

The Instant Pot Duo Plus has a 6-quart capacity to make a host of delicious and slow-cooked meals like soups, brews, pasta, and so much more. Not sure what an Instant Pot does or what it’s for? The Digital Trends’ Instant Pot guide tells you everything you need to know.

The Duo Plus can handle 9 different functions, including pressure cooking, slow cooking, sauteing, steaming, warming, and much more. In addition, it offers 15 customizable smart programs to handle all of the various foods you’ll be preparing. An easy seal lid ensures it’s always tightly shut, with an easy access vent for reducing the pressure. You can cook fast, or you can cook slow, it’s your choice. It’s made of food-grade stainless steel so it’s durable, shiny, and safe!

Amazon is offering the Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-quart 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker for over $65 off the regular price ($120). You can take it home, or rather have it on your doorstep, for just $55. We probably don’t have to tell you that’s ridiculously low — but we will anyway! Act fast if you’re interested though because this deal is only going to be live for one day!

More Prime Day Instant Pot deals available

After a different model? We’ve rounded up all the very best Prime Day Instant Pot deals happening right now below for you to browse. Convenient, huh?

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations