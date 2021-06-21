  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This is the CHEAPEST Instant Pot you can buy this Amazon Prime Day

By
Instant Pot Duo Plus multi cooker on the counter

Yay! Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and we’re just as stoked as you. There are Prime Day deals flying all over the place, and it’s going to be a challenge to sift through them all! Fortunately, we’ve got a team of experts rounding up all of the best deals to make it just a little easier for everyone!

It’s the perfect time to stock up on anything you need or want. Like the Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-quart 9-in-1 Cooker. This thing is a beast and it does it all! Amazon is offering the Instant Pot Duo Plus for $55 during Prime Day. With that, you get free shipping and free returns. The deal knocks over $65 off the regular price, which is super good!

The Instant Pot Duo Plus has a 6-quart capacity to make a host of delicious and slow-cooked meals like soups, brews, pasta, and so much more. Not sure what an Instant Pot does or what it’s for? The Digital Trends’ Instant Pot guide tells you everything you need to know.

The Duo Plus can handle 9 different functions, including pressure cooking, slow cooking, sauteing, steaming, warming, and much more. In addition, it offers 15 customizable smart programs to handle all of the various foods you’ll be preparing. An easy seal lid ensures it’s always tightly shut, with an easy access vent for reducing the pressure. You can cook fast, or you can cook slow, it’s your choice. It’s made of food-grade stainless steel so it’s durable, shiny, and safe!

Amazon is offering the Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-quart 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker for over $65 off the regular price ($120). You can take it home, or rather have it on your doorstep, for just $55. We probably don’t have to tell you that’s ridiculously low — but we will anyway! Act fast if you’re interested though because this deal is only going to be live for one day!

More Prime Day Instant Pot deals available

After a different model? We’ve rounded up all the very best Prime Day Instant Pot deals happening right now below for you to browse. Convenient, huh?

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

$64 $100
The Instant Pot Duo Mini replaces seven kitchen appliances with 14 one-touch cooking presets. The 3-quart size is perfect for cooking for one or two.
Buy at Walmart

Instant Pot Ultra 60 Ultra 6 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker

$117 $150
Whether you're buying your first Instant Pot or upgrading on older one, this latest generation has 10 functions, the latest pressure and temperature controls, and is the right size for 3 to 5 people.
Buy at Walmart

Instant Pot Duo Crisp

$130 $200
With an air fryer lid providing a slew of new cooking features in the kitchen, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp is a marvelous tool for any home chef, combining 11 different ways to cook in one fine package.
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot Viva 6-Qt. 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker, Black Stainless Steel

$59 $99
Enjoy better home cooking with less cleanup with this Instant Pot. This model carries the functions of nine appliances and whips up food in a fraction of the time it usually takes.
Buy at Walmart

Instant Pot Max 6-Qt. 9-in-1 Electric Multi-Use Pressure Cooker

$119 $150
In addition to its nine cooking functionalities is Nutriboost technology that breaks down food, resulting in enhanced nutrition, flavor, and taste in soups and broth.
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 6-Quart Disney Mickey Mouse pressure cooker

$59 $79
Disney Mickey Mouse-themed 6-quart 7-in-1 pressure cooker replaces seven appliances and has 14 pre-programmed cooking functions. This is the best size for a family of 3-to-5 people.
Buy at Walmart

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Qt 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker

$60 $120
The Instant Pot Duo Plus is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, egg cooker, yogurt maker, warmer and sterilizer all in one.
Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond

Instant Pot Duo Plus

$55 $120
The Instant Pot Duo Plus is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, egg cooker, yogurt maker, warmer and sterilizer all in one.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day AirPods deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 AirPods Deals

Best Prime Day projector deals for 2021

best outdoor projectors aop projector

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 just got a MAJOR price cut for Prime Day

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

Don’t miss this fantastic Blink Outdoor camera Prime Day deal today

Blink Outdoor

Best Prime Day Ring Doorbell deals for 2021

Ring Video Doorbell 3

Apple TV is so cheap for Prime Day we thought it was a mistake

Apple 4K TV

Best Prime Day MacBook deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 MacBook Deals

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 TV Deals

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera just got a massive price cut for Prime Day

Arlo Pro 3 Flood Light on white house

Best Prime Day monitor deals for 2021

best monitors ces 2021 hp monitor 2

The best Prime Day Ninja Foodi deals for 2021

target cyber monday air fryer deals 2019 ninja

Best Prime Day Instant Pot deals for 2021

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Amazon may have just won Prime Day with this Samsung Galaxy S21 deal

samsung galaxy s21 preview first impressions ultra 11