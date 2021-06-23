The best Prime Day Instant Pot deal is still available today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Amazon Prime Day is over, which is unfortunate, but that doesn’t mean the sales have stopped. If you feel like you missed out, there are still plenty of last-minute Prime Day deals available. Amazon isn’t the only one hosting sales still though, as there is a Walmart Deals for Day sale going on right now too.

One fantastic deal in that sale includes the Instant Pot Viva 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker with a 6-quart capacity. Walmart is currently offering the Viva for $59, which is $40 off the full price and includes free two-day shipping. That’s a heck of a deal.

This 9-in-1 pot is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, sauté-machine, sous vide cooker, egg maker, and much, much more. It has a ton of pre-programmed cooking modes for a variety of different food types, too. Quick one-touch cooking means you can tap a button and go, provided it’s filled with your ingredients, of course!

The 6-quart capacity is enough to feed up to six people at once, and it comes with access to a free app (Android and iOS), which provides hundreds of recipes you can make with the cooker. The chassis is made of fingerprint-resistant stainless steel, so it’s durable and looks good to boot.

My wife absolutely adores her multi-cooker. We can toss a smorgasbord of ingredients into the pot, leave it while we’re working all day, and then at dinner time there’s a warm, home-cooked meal! It’s all very low-effort, but the meals are always delicious. Seriously, you won’t regret nabbing this one.

Walmart is currently offering the Instant Pot Viva 9-in-1 6-Quart Multi-Cooker for $40 off $99. That brings the final price to $59 plus free two-day shipping. With Prime Day all over, you won’t find another deal like it, at least not for a long while.

