Share

Robotic vacuums have made housecleaning much easier and more efficient. From quick dirt pickups to a whole-house cleaning, they can clean up a variety of messes with little to no work on your part. If you’re trying out a vacuum bot for the first time, you may want to check out the iRobot Roomba 614. Normally $250. this no-frills robot vacuum model is now available for only $199 on Amazon after a 20% discount.

The Roomba 614 is the most affordable in iRobot’s lineup of robot vacuums. It sucks up pet fur, dust, and dirt from different types of surfaces. With one in your home, you’ll have more time to take on other meaningful activities and relevant tasks. And be sure to check our deals page for more smart home deals ahead of Prime Day 2019.

BU NOW

Engineered for high performance, the Roomba 614 is equipped with a three-stage cleaning system that uses dual multisurface brushes, a specially designed edge-sweeping brush, and vacuum suction. Together, they help you tackle everything from small particles to large debris on your floors. An auto-adjust cleaning head automatically adapts its height to keep the brushes in close contact with a variety of floor surfaces.

Measuring 3.6 inches tall, this vacuum can easily fit under most beds and other and furniture. It also boasts Dirt Detect technology that recognizes concentrated areas of dirt and provides additional cleaning for those spots. Other key features include iAdapt navigation technology to ensure thorough cleaning on every section of your floor, and cliff-detect sensors to avoid stairs and other dropoffs.

As a multi-floor vacuum, the Roomba 614 will automatically adjust to clean hardwood, tile, carpet, and linoleum as it moves through your home. Its advanced software allows it to move along walls, avoid tangles from loose cords, and get around obstacles.

This vacuum bot is powered by a lithium-ion battery that provides up to 90 minutes of cleaning time. Just like many of the top-end robot vacuums, it will automatically return to its charging dock when it’s running low on juice.

With its no-nonsense operation and solid cleaning power, you can’t go wrong with the iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum. Order yours today on Amazon for only $199 and enjoy clean floors year-round.

Looking for more great stuff? We’ve rounded up the best deals on Roombas and vacuums under $100.

Follow @dealsDT