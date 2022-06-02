Roombas just got super cheap during this Best Buy sale

Automatic cleaning robots like Roombas allow you to focus on the big messes while the robot vacuum handles the smaller messes that might be more frustrating. While there are a lot of Roombas and Roomba deals to check out, we’ve collected some great ones on sale right now at Best Buy, so let’s take a look at what’s available.

iRobot Roomba 694 — $180, was $275

Even as an entry-level Roomba, the Roomba 694 is surprisingly good, especially given its convenience features, such as charging itself automatically. It can also clean various surfaces, from hardwood to carpets, so even if you have a variety of floor types, this little Roomba shouldn’t have a problem. Similarly, it can learn your lifestyle and your schedule, meaning it can go out and clean when you’re at work or otherwise not doing stuff around the house, which is a pretty neat feature.

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO — $250, was $350

If you have pets in the house and are worried that a cheaper Roomba might have trouble with pet hair, you’re in luck because the i3 EVO is made for pets and still has a reasonably good price tag. With rubber brushes that help pick up pet hair, you don’t have to worry about your Roomba’s brush head getting stuck, and with its ability to anticipate messes, it can stay ahead of the game when it comes to keeping things clean. You can also control it through Alexa or Google Assistant, which is a nice added feature; plus, you can set it to clean room by room, so you can clear the way to let it do its thing.

iRobot Roomba j7+ — $599, was $799

If you want the best of the best, then the Roomba j7+ is the way to go because not only is it great for cleaning up after pets but it also has a brilliant level of navigation, allowing it to avoid large debris like toys, wires, and, more impressively, pet waste, which is a big plus if you don’t want to ruin your Roomba. Even better, it has a self-emptying design, saving you an extra bit of hassle and instead letting you clean out the larger bag that’s much easier to access. If that weren’t enough, you can also do spot cleans rather than having to let it run a whole program just for a small spill. It’s easily one of the most advanced Roombas and definitely the one to go for, even if it’s a bit pricier.

