Right now at Best Buy, you can save tons of money on every single Roomba they sell. You can compare those discounts with these Dyson deals, vacuum deals, robot vacuum deals, and other Roomba deals, of course. But when the iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum is $70 off and the iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum is $150 off — along with massive discounts on the Roomba i7+, the Roomba i3+, Roomba 694, and Roomba 614 — Best Buy’s robot vacuum deals page is definitely worth a visit.

iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum — $280, was $350

This is a fantastic all-around Roomba, especially if you have furry friends. This Roomba is professional with pet hair, but it’s also great for anyone with a home featuring plenty of edges and hard-to-reach places. It deep cleans using two rubber brush rolls, as well as a spinning brush. And it’s super easy to use — there are just three buttons on top. There’s one for Clean, which serves as both the power button and the signal for the e5 to engage in automatic cleaning. Then there’s a Spot Clean button to work its magic in specifically targeted areas. Finally, there’s the Home button, which sends the Roomba e5 back to its charging station. It’s great on all floors and carpets when it comes to pet hair, dust, grime, kitchen spills, fine powder, and everything in between. Finally, it’s compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can control your cleaning with just your voice. What could be easier?

iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum — $450, was $600

This vacuum offers the deepest clean with the least effort. The iRobot Roomba i7 has a smart three-stage cleaning system to brush and suction all the dirt, dust, and debris from your home. The Roomba i7 intelligently maps and navigates through your entire home, remembering which areas still need a thorough cleaning. You can even have this vacuum target specific areas of your home. You can set up keep-out zones for your Roomba to avoid, as well. It also easily functions with your chosen voice assistant. Just ask Google or Alexa to cue up your cleaning routine and watch your vacuum work marvels within minutes. And this Roomba will trap up to 99% of pet allergens through its powerful filter. The Roomba i7 will also intelligently recharge — never worry about any surfaces staying dirty for long. It’s a dream cleaning machine that will leave you with extra time to play with your furry friends while giving you peace of mind.

