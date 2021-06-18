  1. Deals
Walmart is practically giving away this Roomba robot vacuum today

Prime Day deals aren’t exclusive to Amazon anymore, with Walmart also getting in on the act with its own Walmart Prime Day deals. For instance, right now, you can buy an iRobot Roomba 670 robot vacuum for just $189, saving you a huge $140 on the usual price. That makes now a great time to enjoy all the benefits that come from having a robot vacuum clean up after you instead of needing to vacuum up debris yourself. Be quick, though. It’s highly likely that stock is strictly limited at these prices.

The iRobot Roomba 670 might not feature in our look at the best Roomba robovacs, but don’t hold that against it. That’s simply because there are so many different robot vacuums to consider when weighing up what the best robot vacuums out there are. In the case of the iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum, it promises to be good with carpets and hardwood floors, as well as able to contend with pet hair easily too.

That’s thanks to its three-stage cleaning system, which is able to loosen, lift, and suction dirt, dust, and hair from all kinds of surfaces. Combined with its dual multi-surface brushes, it does a fantastic job of lifting up any unwanted debris from your floor. It also has an auto-adjust cleaning head, which automatically adapts its height to effectively clean both carpets and hard floors, even if they happen to be aligned slightly differently to each other.

As well as that, the iRobot Roomba 670 has a set of patented dirt detect sensors, which means the Roomba automatically works harder on concentrated areas of dirt, such as in high-traffic zones of your home. It’s also smart enough to intelligently navigate your home without getting stuck and can safely move under or around objects as and when needed. The iRobot Roomba 670 also has an edge-sweeping brush for sweeping debris away from edges and corners.

Finally, there’s Google Assistant support so you can speak to the robot vacuum, or you can opt to use the iRobot Home app to schedule and monitor cleaning sessions. However you decide to run things, the iRobot Roomba 670 lasts 90 minutes between charges, happily returning to its dock when needed.

Ordinarily priced at $330, you can snap up the iRobot Roomba 670 for just $189 right now at Walmart. It’s a fantastic deal for those looking for a cleaner home.

