When it comes to wireless earbuds, it can be hard to find something really good for less than $200. Apple AirPods, arguably the most popular option the market, are actually one of the more affordable choices at $159. Sure, there are a ton of cheap knock-offs out there that can work great as an extra pair of headphones, but if you care about good sound quality, the list starts to narrow. If you don’t want to give into the hype of Apple tech, however, there are a few solid AirPods Alternatives out there. In fact, these discounted Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds are actually at the top of that list.

Though Apple has been pretty successful in this space, the best wireless earbuds landscape is beginning to change rather quickly. With the recent release of the Samsung Galaxy Buds, it looks like prices are beginning to head in a more affordable direction. The Jabra Elite Active 65t headphones, while normally more expensive than AirPods, are currently being discounted to the same price point. As much as we enjoyed Apple’s take on wireless headphones, we actually gave the Jabra Elite Active a better score. With an impressive 9 out of 10 in our hands-on review, it’s one of the best pair of wireless buds you can buy.

The Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds come with solid battery life, good sound, a great set of features. The buds themselves come with a solid 5 hours of battery life, but you can get an additional 15 hours with the charging case. A seamless Bluetooth connection allows for simple pairing so you can listen to music or take calls without breaking a sweat. With Amazon Alexa built in, all you need to do is give these headphones simple commands to move between songs or make calls. What’s more, they were actually made to handle your sweat — unlike the AirPods. They are also able to track your workout performance using an integrated motion sensor, so it doubles as an activity tracker.

Though we really enjoyed the reliable connection, excellent noise isolation, and balanced sound, there were a couple of downsides that we noted in our review. The first thing we noted is that they can fit pretty snugly in your ears. While ear shapes do tend to vary from person to person, if you’re someone who has fairly small ear canals to begin with, these might not be a great fit for you. Additionally, we noticed a small amount of connection noise, but it was minor enough that you aren’t likely to notice it.

Normally priced at $190 on Amazon, a $30 price drop brings the cost down to just $160 for a limited time. So if you’re in the market for a really great pair of wireless earbuds, now is a terrific time to buy.

