No smart kitchen is complete without a great coffee maker, and the Walmart Black Friday Sale is a great way to save on a Keurig. While Black Friday isn’t officially until November 25, Black Friday deals have already gotten started at Walmart, where you can grab the Keurig K-Express Essentials single-serve coffee maker for just $35. This coffee maker would regularly cost you $50, but this deal offers a savings of $15. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker

Keurig has become one of the most popular names when it comes to coffee makers. It offers multiple models with each expanding a little further upon the offerings of the last. The K-Express Essentials offers Keurig quality a single serving at a time, making it great for apartments, break rooms, and for households that make their coffee one cup at a time. This modern coffee maker gives you a range of Keurig features that can enhance your coffee routine. It takes just minutes to brew a cup of coffee, and there’s no need for prep and no mess when you’re finished. Like all of the best Keurig coffee makers, the K-Express Essential coffee maker is compatible with the My K-Cup reusable coffee filter.

The Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker has a 36-ounce reservoir. This allows you to make several cups at a time without having to refill. This back-to-back brewing feature means you don’t have to wait for your brewer to reheat before brewing a second cup, something households with people who don’t all have their first cup of coffee at exactly the same time will appreciate. Hundreds of coffee brands and flavors are available through K-Cup pods, and include tea and hot cocoa as well. Coffee is made in just minutes with the Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker, and it’s even able to accommodate travel mugs up to seven inches tall. Simple button controls make the coffee-making process as convenient as it gets.

Regularly priced at $50, the Keurig K-Express Essentials single-serve coffee maker is just $35 with this impressive Black Friday discount at Walmart. That makes for a savings of $15, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

