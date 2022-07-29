 Skip to main content
Lenovo’s cheap 2-in-1 laptop just dropped to $300

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 11-inch laptop against a white backdrop.

If a nice combination of versatility and affordability are what you’re looking for in a laptop, student laptop deals are starting to ramp up. Among them is one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals we’ve seen, which is taking place at Lenovo. Currently you can get the 11-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 for just $300, a savings of $80 from its regular price of $380. It even comes with free next-business-day shipping, so you can be up and running on your new IdeaPad in almost no time.

Why you should by the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3

When it comes to the best laptop brands, Lenovo is one that always seems to make the list. It makes a range of capable yet affordable laptops, many of which compete well with the best laptops for college. But when it comes to landing one of the best laptops under $500, it’s hard to look past the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3, which brings the touchscreen functionality of a tablet to the more conventional computing experience of a laptop. With this super-capable 2-in-1 laptop, you’re getting a unique and responsive design that allows you to work on it as a laptop, fold it into a tablet for creative endeavors and binge-watching, and tent it for video chats.

When considering some of the best budget laptops, it’s important to be sure you’re getting something that meets your needs, which not all budget laptops may be able to do. But with the IdeaPad Flex 3, there aren’t a lot of things to be left wanting for everyday users. It has plenty of power to push you through day in its dual-core AMD Athlon processor, and all-day battery life ensures you can get things done on the go. It even has rapid charging capability, which gives you two hours of battery life in just 15 minutes. The IdeaPad Flex 3’s touchscreen provides high-definition resolution, as does its webcam, making it a great option for collaborators in addition to students.

It’s not everyday that the going laptop deals turn up something for just $300, but that’s the current sale price of the 11-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3. This is a savings of $80 from its regular price of $380, and free next-business-day shipping is included.

