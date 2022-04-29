The Surface Pro alternative from Lenovo is over $1,200 off today

The Microsoft Surface Pro lineup isn’t the only way to get a thin and light tablet that doubles as a powerful laptop. If you’ve been looking for Surface Pro deals, you may want to consider picking up this fantastic offer on the Lenovo website instead. The Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable is an incredible device with a razor-thin body, a beautiful display, and a great keyboard that’s included in the package. Right now, you can pick it up on the Lenovo website for an amazing discount — it’s on sale for just $989, a huge $1,230 off its regular price of $2,219. Not only is it one of the best tablet deals you’ll find anywhere but it’s also one of the best laptop deals! Keep reading to learn more about this unique 2-in-1.

In our Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable review, we said that “the Surface Pro has met its match.” It does everything you need from a convertible device, with some features that give it a leg-up over Microsoft’s flagship Surface line. This configuration is equipped with an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1130G7 processor, a quad-core, eight-thread chip with a max clock speed of 4GHz, and 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM. This combination of internals should get you excellent performance in everything from general productivity tasks like web browsing and content consumption to heavier workloads like photo editing and running large spreadsheets. There’s also 512GB of solid-state storage to keep all your files.

One of our favorite parts of this package is the display. The X12 Detachable comes with a 12.3-inch 3:2 IPS touchscreen panel with 400 nits of peak brightness. The increased vertical screen space makes it great for multitasking, especially when putting two windows side-by-side. Touch input is responsive, especially when using the Lenovo Digital Pen, which is excellent for writing notes and annotating documents. The included keyboard is fantastic, maintaining a slim profile while still capturing the familiar ThinkPad typing experience. Since it has an 11th-gen Intel processor, you also get Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port, which means you can easily connect it to an external hub or dock.

It’s the perfect time to pick up this impressive 2-in-1 because of the steep discount on Lenovo’s website. You can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable for only $989, which is $1,230 off the standard price of $2,219. So hit the Buy Now button below and get it before they run out of stock!

