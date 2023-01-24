 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Lenovo laptop is usually $999, but right now it’s just $249

John Alexander
By
The ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 11-inch open and ready to use.

Apparently Lenovo is trying to offload some extra laptop stock, because they’re offering their 11-inch ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 2-in-1 laptop for only $249 as part of a winter sale. It’s $750 off its typical $999 price and a huge weight off of our shoulders as we make a decision on whether or not to buy. Just click the ‘BUY NOW’ button below and use the eCoupon code THINKEDUSAVINGS at checkout. This offer has been going for over a week now, but could end at any minute.

Why you should buy the ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5

There are a lot of ThinkPad product lines out there today, so let’s start with what the Yoga style does best; providing consumer-grade 2-in-1 laptops. The ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5’s 11.6-inch screen makes it one of the smallest in the series, which not only makes it a very easily moveable laptop but also a perfectly-sized tablet. In fact, Lenovo wants you to take it everywhere. It has the rare combination of passing 12 military-grade durability requirements AND has keyboard keys that resist the prying fingers of a small child. Okay, if it’s both child and enemy-combatant proof then I guess I can take it to the park.

Getting to the guts of the ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5, you’ll see fairly standard stats for a Lenovo product; an Intel Celeron processor, 8 GB of memory, and a 128 GB SSD. Remember, though, that this is one of the smaller Yoga’s on the market, so the ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 has similar quality of goods as others but all placed in a smaller package.

Again, if this appeals to you, be sure to act now as this appears to be a seasonal deal only and could end at any time. Just take your eCoupon code THINKEDUSAVINGS to the ‘BUY NOW’ button below and be on your way to a great 2-in-1 laptop that you’ll be able to enjoy for years to come. Your ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 will be $750 off of its typical $999 price, dropping it down to a super reasonable $249. However, if a 2-in-1 is a bit much for you, we also have fantastic laptop deals rounded up in addition to a great assortment of tablet deals. We won’t be offended. Really!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lenovo is practically giving away this laptop — from $939 to $229
The ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 in media mode, on a gray background.
This LG Gram laptop deal cuts the price by $450
LG Gram Style top down view showing display and keyboard deck.
We can’t believe how cheap this HP Omen gaming PC deal is today
The HP OMEN 25L with radeon displayed on its glass side.
These are the three best laptop deals in HP’s 72-Hour Sale
Side angle of the HP ProBook 445 G8 Notebook PC against a white background.
This Alienware gaming laptop just got a $900 price cut (seriously)
Rainbow Six Siege running on the Alienware x17 R2.
This 50-inch Android TV is usually $499, but today it’s just $230
The Sansui S50VU1A with app bar at the bottom and displaying a beachside sunset.
Best generator deals for January 2023
Pulsar G12KBN-SG Heavy Duty Portable Dual Fuel Generator
Best Google Home and Google Nest deals for January 2023
Google Nest Home devices
Looking for a cheap 4K monitor? Don’t miss this LG deal
The 27-inch 4K monitor from LG displaying a racing video game.
Get the UFC 283 PPV now and save $55
ufc 283 ppv espn plus deal promo
Best cordless vacuum deals for January 2023
Prime Day 2022 cordless vacuum deals graphic.
Save 50% off this loud portable Bluetooth speaker from Anker today
Anker Soundcore Rave Neo Portable Speaker on a white background.
This is the cheapest air fryer deal you’ll find anywhere — only $20!
Bella Pro Series 2-qt. Analog Air Fryer with sample dishes and appetizers.