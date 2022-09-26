 Skip to main content
Lenovo’s ThinkVision ultrawide curved monitor is 40% off today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Lenovo ThinkVision T34w-20 curved ultrawide monitor with abstract colors on the screen.

The Lenovo ThinkVision T34w-20 curved ultrawide monitor is the perfect addition to your computer setup, whether you’re looking for monitor deals or gaming monitor deals. It’s an even more attractive option because Lenovo has slashed its price by $335, bringing it down by 40% to a more affordable $499 from its original price of $834. This offer will surely attract a lot of attention, so you might want to hurry and avail it before other shoppers get all the stock.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkVision T34w-20 curved ultrawide monitor

If you’ve invested in desktop computer deals or gaming PC deals, you wouldn’t want to waste your machine’s capabilities on a basic monitor. With the Lenovo ThinkVision T34w-20 curved ultrawide monitor, you’ll be able to fully appreciate the graphics that your CPU can churn out. The 34-inch display with WQHD resolution, a 1500R curvature, and very narrow bezels on three sides will let you multitask between several apps with ease without requiring a second monitor, while also providing a truly immersive experience when you’re taking a break from work and playing your favorite video games. The curved panel may also reduce glare and reflections, and also help save on desk space, according to our computer monitor buying guide.

Further eliminating the clutter on your desk is the monitor’s USB-C one-cable solution for transferring video and data while charging other devices at the same time. Its USB-C hub offers USB-C, HDMI, DisplayPort, and audio output ports for the necessary connections to the monitor. The Lenovo ThinkVision T34w-20 also features TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification — found in some of the best monitors that are available in the market — that promises to reduce eye fatigue even after long hours of usage, and a Smart Power function that detects power consumption and manages the power that’s delivered to each connected device.

Complete your computer setup with the Lenovo ThinkVision T34w-20 curved ultrawide monitor, which is currently available from Lenovo for just $499 after a $335 discount to its sticker price of $834. You need to act fast if you don’t want to miss out on this offer though, because we’re not sure when it will end. Add it to your cart and check out immediately to secure your own Lenovo ThinkVision T34w-20 for 40% cheaper than usual.

