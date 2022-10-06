 Skip to main content
This 24-inch gaming monitor from LG is super cheap today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The LG 24-inch Full HD monitor with a video game scene on the screen.

If you want to make the most out of your investment in gaming PC deals, you should also buy a gaming monitor that can properly display the graphics of the games that you’re playing. They often don’t come cheap, so if you’re short on cash, you should take advantage of Best Buy’s $90 discount for this LG 24-inch Full HD monitor. You’ll only have to pay $110, instead of its original price of $200. You need to go ahead and finalize your purchase as soon as possible though, because we don’t know how long this offer for a very affordable gaming monitor will last.

Why you should buy the LG 24-inch Full HD monitor

The LG 24-inch Full HD monitor may be the missing piece to your gaming PC setup — it might not match up to the best monitors in the market, but for its affordable price, you won’t be disappointed with the value that you’ll be getting. The Full HD resolution will show clear details and vivid colors, so you can better appreciate the games that you’ll play, while the size of 24 inches is a good baseline, according to Digital Trends’ computer monitor buying guide. The display also features a 75Hz refresh rate, which is how often the image on the screen is updated, and a 5ms response time, which indicates how quickly the monitor shows image transitions.

The monitor features AMD’s FreeSync technology, which matches its frame rate to compatible AMD graphics cards to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering that disrupt the gaming experience. It also comes with a VGA port and a pair of HDMI ports, so you can connect both digital and analog devices. This will come in handy if you’ll be using the monitor for both your gaming PC and your work PC, for example.

For gamers who are on the hunt for gaming monitor deals, you may not need to look further than Best Buy’s sale for the LG 24-inch Full HD monitor. It’s yours for just $110, after a $90 discount to its original price of $200. This offer for a very cheap gaming monitor may not be online for long though, so if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite video games on the LG 24-inch Full HD monitor, you need to add it to your cart and check out immediately.

