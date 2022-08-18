 Skip to main content
The gorgeous LG C2 OLED TV is $500 cheaper at Best Buy right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
A glowing blue and purple tree on the LG C2 OLED.
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

If you’ve always wanted to upgrade your home theater setup and are looking for OLED TV deals, here’s your chance at a hefty discount through Best Buy’s offer for the 65-inch LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV. It’s yours for $2,000, compared to its original price of $2,500 — still not cheap, but you won’t always see opportunities to save $500 among 65-inch TV deals. The price cut may disappear at any moment, so make your purchase immediately if you don’t want to miss out on this deal.

Why you should buy the LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV

The LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV is one of the best TVs in the market right now, as it packs a variety of cutting-edge technology from one of the best TV brands. First and foremost is LG’s OLED display, which offers impressive picture quality and lifelike colors with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, and support for HDR that makes images even more vibrant, according to our 4K TV buying guide. QLED and OLED TVs are often compared with one another, but OLED TVs like the LG C2 have the advantage in terms of achieving perfect blacks, superior response times and refresh rates, wider viewing angles, lower power consumption, and better overall eye comfort.

If our guide on what size TV to buy shows that you’ve got enough space for a 65-inch display, then LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV is one of your best bets if you want to enjoy an immersive cinematic experience, which is enabled by the a9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that automatically adjusts picture and sound settings depending on what you’re watching. Gamers will also appreciate the OLED TV because it supports Nvidia’s G-Sync, AMD’s FreeSync Premium, and variable refresh rate. The LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV is powered by LG’s webOS platform, which provides an easy-to-navigate interface that will let you access all your favorite streaming services.

This is one of the top Best Buy TV deals available right now — a $500 discount on the 65-inch LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV bringing its price down to $2,000 from its original price of $2,500. Your home theater setup will get a massive boost if you purchase this OLED TV, so if you’ve been planning to upgrade and you can afford it, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of this offer. You have to do so now, though, as the price of the 65-inch LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV may be back to normal soon.

