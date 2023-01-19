 Skip to main content
This LG Gram laptop deal cuts the price by $450

LG Gram Style top down view showing display and keyboard deck.

Students, working professionals and casual web browsers who are looking for a new computer come spring need to check out the laptop deals currently available at LG. For instance, this LG Gram deal cuts $450 off the price tag of a fantastic and portable laptop. Right now you can grab it for only $800, far shy of its usual $1,250. If you want a high-end laptop with a midrange price, this is a wonderful option, especially if you intend on carrying it around with you. We aren’t sure how long this particular deal will stick around, so read on quickly while we explain why it’s worth your money.

Why you should buy the LG Gram 14-inch laptop

LG Gram is great for people who need to transport their laptops on a daily basis. After all, isn’t portability the whole reason laptops were invented? This LG Gram laptop has a particular focus on weight — it’s only 2.2 pounds. The 14-inch screen is fairly small, although a bit bigger than the comparable Dell XPS 13 and much larger than, say, a Chromebook. If you want something portable but much beefier than a Chromebook, this is a good option.

The LG Gram has fairly powerful internals for its size. It comes with a 12th-Gen Intel i5 processor, which has four cores. It only has an Intel Iris Xe graphics card, so it’s not a great option for gaming, but it will handle work applications and streamed movies with speed and clarity. This is backed up with 8GB of RAM, which is enough to do some light multitasking on fairly demanding programs.

The screen is also nice for the laptop’s size. It’s 14 inches, with very slim bezels. That helps the laptop keep a compact profile and a light weight without sacrificing screen size. It runs at a resolution of 1920 x 1200, so anything shy of 4K will look its best. If you do want a 4K display, you can always upgrade with one of our desktop monitor deals.

If power and portability are your two biggest laptop concerns, don’t wait to buy the 14-inch LG Gram. Right now it’s only $800, $450 off its usual $1,250. It’s a great deal on solid machine, so grab it while it’s here.

