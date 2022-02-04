These deals make a gaming router worth the money

Games like Call of Duty: Warzone, Rainbow Six Siege, and Fortnite rely on a stable internet connection to give you the best experience. After all, there’s nothing worse than being in the middle of a match only for you to get packet loss or ping issues while playing. That’s where gaming routers can give you a hand, and this deal from Best Buy that features discounts up to $100 is great if you’ve been looking for a gaming router, especially if you want to pair it with one of our gaming PC deals.

Linksys AC2200 — $100, was $200

The Linksys AC2200 provides some great speeds of up to 2.2Gbps when wired and when using Wi-Fi, up to 867 Mbps using a combination of 2.4Ghz and 5GHz bands, and 400 Mbps on purely the 2.4Ghz band. That’s likely faster than most residential homes can reach, and when you’re within 10 to 15 feet of the router, the AC2200 should easily be able to keep up with your internet speed. What’s better is that this is a mesh router, so if you ever need to increase your coverage, you can do so by adding any router that supports the Velop Mesh Wi-Fi node system. It also has MU-MIMO technology to help avoid conflicts when wirelessly connecting several devices to the router.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4200 — $190, was $270

While the AX4200 isn’t a tri-band like the AC2200, it does support higher theoretical speeds of up to 4.2Gbps, both wired and wireless, which it manages to do through the use of Wi-Fi 6. Given that it is so fast, it has a generous five gigabit internet ports and beamforming technology to help deliver great speeds and stability. Of course, if you still have Wi-Fi 5 devices, it’s backward compatible with those as well, so there is no need to worry there. Finally, in terms of security, the AX4200 supports the new WPA3 standard, and it has VPN support to run off the router itself, rather than it being PC specific.

While these two routers offer great performance with a good discount, you can check out our roundup of the best routers for gaming, or if you prefer something for more generalized use, we have some great wireless router deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations