Smart home technology has revolutionized home security, and if the new year has you hunting for a new way to secure your castle, you’re in luck. Lorex, a leading provider of smart home security solutions, is kicking off 2023 with a sale that you don’t want to miss: From now until January 15, shoppers can take advantage of discounts of up to 40% on some of the company’s most popular products, including , , , and smart home security systems.

One of the standout deals is on , which is now 33% off. This high-quality camera system provides crystal clear footage and features advanced motion detection along with full-color night vision, so you can keep an eye on your home or business around the clock. The system is also weather resistant, allowing you to set it up and use it both indoors and outdoors.

In addition, Lorex is offering discounts on its line of smart home security devices. The Lorex New Year Sale has discounts on everything from smart locks and video doorbells to security lights and garage door openers, so no matter how you’re looking to secure your home for the new year, Lorex has something that will suit you.

If you’re in the market for a comprehensive security solution, Lorex has you covered. Their security systems come with a variety of camera options so you can customize the setup to meet your specific needs and offer dedicated local storage, which keeps your recordings private and secure with no monthly fees. With the Lorex Home app, you can receive motion notifications, access security footage and camera features, control settings, and personalize your cameras to your liking.

The Lorex New Year Sale ends on Sunday, January 15, and offers discounts of up to 40% on all sorts of smart home security devices and systems. If you’re looking to build a home security system fit for the digital age, or even if you’re just looking to upgrade your setup with a new camera or two, don’t wait to take advantage of these incredible deals. Head to the Lorex website and start protecting your home or business with top-of-the-line security solutions before this sale ends or these deals run dry.

