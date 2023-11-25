 Skip to main content
This is your excuse to buy a temperature controlled smart mug

There are a lot of temperature-controlled products out there, such as mugs or water bottles, but the Ember Mug was one of the first, and you can tell from its premium look and pricing. Luckily, there are still quite a few great Black Friday deals floating around, including this deal from Best Buy on the Ember Mug 2. While it usually goes for $130, you can grab it right now for just $100, which makes it a much more reasonably priced mug, if still a slightly bit expensive.

Why you should buy the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug²

Those who like hot drinks know the struggle that comes with having a drink go cold, especially when something comes up that takes your attention away. You might make your nice cup of tea or coffee, get an email or call, and forget about it, only to come back and find it tepid or lukewarm, which is probably worse than if it was just cold. Luckily, the Ember Mug 2 does an excellent job of keeping your drink warm, with a temperature range between 120 Fahrenheit and 145 Fahrenheit. That’s a pretty good range for most folks unless you love your hot drink piping hot and nearly boiling, in which case this might be a little bit on the low end for you.

In terms of battery life, you get roughly 80 minutes of it warming, or at least keeping it warm, since the Mug 2 isn’t really made for warming drinks up from room temperature. There’s also a charging coaster that it comes with that gives you a whole day’s charge, so it’s perfect for your desk or where you usually have your hot drink. There’s also an app that you can use to control the temperature, as well as see what the current temperature of the liquid is, even if the warming function is not on. Even better, it notifies you when the drink has reached your ideal temperature and lets you know how much battery is left.

While the Mug 2 is still a bit pricey, the deal from Best Buy bringing it down to $100 makes it tantalizingly affordable. If you value your hot drinks and have one often, then this might be a good investment for you; otherwise, check out some other great Best Buy Black Friday deals.

