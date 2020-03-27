Being stuck at home with more free time than you know what to do with can get boring fast. You know what you need? All-you-can-eat gaming courtesy of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It’s available right now for $1 for the first month, offering unlimited access to hundreds of must-have games — new and old — like Fallout 4 and Grand Theft Auto V.

The only catch? Well, you’re almost certainly going to need to budget for the full $15 per month after the first month, as it’s a compelling package of gaming options that changes month in, month out — with more titles added by the week. When it comes to Xbox One deals, this is one of the best out there.

Still unsure of throwing $1 at a new service? There are a lot of great games available for that $1. For one thing, there’s the full catalog of Xbox Exclusives like Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4, State of Decay 2, and the entire Halo franchise, available on-demand. Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate means you get access to all new Xbox exclusives the day they release, so you’re always on top of the latest hits.

Other games include big hits like Minecraft, NBA 2K20, and Mortal Kombat X. Fans of indie games will be delighted too with gems like Terraria, Hollow Knight, and Descenders also featured. It’s a great platform for the whole family with plenty of Lego games, Rocket League, and other fun titles on the list.

Think Netflix for Xbox gaming and you’re not far off when it comes to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It’s a service that inevitably saves you money as you won’t need to buy new games as often as before. At a time when we’re all stuck indoors, it’s super useful to have so many games to try out at the click of a button. New games are added on a regular basis, too, with monthly updates ensuring there’s always something new to play.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available now for $1 and it’s sure to be worth the price, assuming your internet connection can handle plenty of downloads between now and next month.

Just make sure to cancel it before the renewal date if you don’t want to pay a cent more than a dollar.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations