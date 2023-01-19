 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $30 on Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac or PC

Jennifer Allen
By
Student using Microsoft Office Home and Student

Over at Amazon right now, you can buy everyone’s favorite office suite of software — Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 — for $220. That means you save $30 off the usual price of $250. An essential purchase for many people that need to be productive, whether for work or personal projects, the $30 discount adds up fast. Even better, this is a one-time purchase so you don’t need to worry about subscription charges. Snap it up now while it’s still on sale or read on while we tell you why it’s worth the money.

Why you should buy Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021

You may have already checked out the best alternatives to Microsoft Office and realized something important — nothing quite compares to the genuine article. Google Docs comes close but the sheer domination of Microsoft Office and its file types means you know exactly what you get when you use the full thing. Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 comes with 2021 versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook so all the essentials are here.

Word is something we’re all familiar with — allowing you to create typed documents as well as add tables, images, and more. It’s the gold standard for how many documents are created. Then there’s Excel for all your spreadsheet needs, while PowerPoint is perfect for creating presentations to give during work meetings, school projects, or anything else. Outlook remains a popular choice for all your email needs as well as helping you manage your life through its extensive calendar and organizational features. In every case, buy this and you get access to it without needing to resubscribe at any point as you would with Microsoft 365. It works on one device indefinitely so it’s ideal for a solo user. It also works without the need for an internet connection which can be useful for certain situations where your connection is flakey or temporarily non-existent.

Related

Normally priced at $250, Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 is currently down to $220 at Amazon. A saving of $30 that soon adds up, it’s the ideal time to commit yourself to this ever-popular suite of office tools for less. Buy it now before the deal ends.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Hurry! The Roomba i7+ has an unbelievable discount at Best Buy
irobot roomba i7 robot vacuum deal best buy january 2023 7550 wi fi connected self emptying charcoal
Best Buy deals: save on TVs, laptops, iPad, Xbox Series S and more
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.
Save $1,100 on this Samsung washer and dryer bundle today
Samsung washer and dryer in Silver Steel.
Hurry! The Dyson bladeless fan has a rare discount today only
The Dyson Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan in silver against a white background.
This powerful business laptop from Dell is 48% off today — save $580
The front view of the Dell Vostro 3420 laptop, showing charts and a video call on the display.
This HP laptop is usually $1,800, but today it’s only $629
The HP ProBook 445 G8 with a task menu open.
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3090 is $520 off today
The Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming Desktop on a white background.
Lenovo has the cheap tablet you’ve been looking for (while this deal lasts)
lenovo android tablets yoga tab 13 news m7
This HP Omen gaming PC with an RTX 3080 is $650 cheaper today
HP Omen 45L sitting on a table.
This HP Chromebook deal drops the price to under $300 this week
hp chromebook deal january 2022 x360
Lenovo Legion gaming PCs and laptops are on sale today
The new Lenovo Legion gaming laptop.
Pre-order the new MacBook Pro 16-inch now and get it next week
A person sitting in a vehicle using a MacBook Pro on their lap.
Don’t miss your chance to get this 14-inch Windows laptop for $150
Front and back views of the Asus E410 14-inch laptop against a white background.