Save $30 on Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac or PC

Over at Amazon right now, you can buy everyone’s favorite office suite of software — Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 — for $220. That means you save $30 off the usual price of $250. An essential purchase for many people that need to be productive, whether for work or personal projects, the $30 discount adds up fast. Even better, this is a one-time purchase so you don’t need to worry about subscription charges. Snap it up now while it’s still on sale or read on while we tell you why it’s worth the money.

Why you should buy Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021

You may have already checked out the best alternatives to Microsoft Office and realized something important — nothing quite compares to the genuine article. Google Docs comes close but the sheer domination of Microsoft Office and its file types means you know exactly what you get when you use the full thing. Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 comes with 2021 versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook so all the essentials are here.

Word is something we’re all familiar with — allowing you to create typed documents as well as add tables, images, and more. It’s the gold standard for how many documents are created. Then there’s Excel for all your spreadsheet needs, while PowerPoint is perfect for creating presentations to give during work meetings, school projects, or anything else. Outlook remains a popular choice for all your email needs as well as helping you manage your life through its extensive calendar and organizational features. In every case, buy this and you get access to it without needing to resubscribe at any point as you would with Microsoft 365. It works on one device indefinitely so it’s ideal for a solo user. It also works without the need for an internet connection which can be useful for certain situations where your connection is flakey or temporarily non-existent.

Normally priced at $250, Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 is currently down to $220 at Amazon. A saving of $30 that soon adds up, it’s the ideal time to commit yourself to this ever-popular suite of office tools for less. Buy it now before the deal ends.

