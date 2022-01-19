  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Buy discounts Surface Pro 7 by $600 for a limited time

Andrew Morrisey
By
A person video-chats using the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with a 12-inch Touchscreen.

There are many laptop deals and student laptop deals to pounce on as both a new year and new semester commence, but one of the best Surface Pro deals is happening at Best Buy for a limited time. The popular Microsoft Surface Pro 7 has been marked down to $1,300, a massive savings of $600 on a device that rarely gets discounted to this extent. Free shipping is included with your purchase of the Surface Pro 7, as are three free months of security software and a 20% discount on select accessories.

With the Surface Pro 7, Microsoft packs the power of a laptop into the touchscreen interactivity of a tablet. Perfect for creating professional documents and spreadsheets, taking notes in class, enjoying a movie on the couch, and creating content for your blog or website, the Surface Pro 7 is comfortable in just about any setting. It offers amazing battery life at up to 13 hours between charges, and can reach an 80% charge in just under an hour of plug-in time, so you’ll never find yourself digitally stranded for long when you need to access your documents or the internet.

The Surface Pro 7 is an incredibly versatile option that sits nicely amid the rest of Microsoft’s tablet lineup. If you aren’t sure where the Surface Pro 7 falls based on your needs, you can check out our Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ vs. Surface Pro 7 comparison, as well as our Surface Pro 8 vs. Surface Pro 7+ vs. Surface Pro 7 comparison. But whatever your needs, the Surface Pro 7 makes a case as an all-purpose mobile computing device. It features a gorgeous and immersive 12.3-inch touchscreen, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, a 512GB solid-state drive, and high-quality 1080p HD webcams for keeping up with friends and colleagues. All of this is enough to power through most workflows and work days, making the Surface Pro 7 a great option for just about anyone.

An impressive device even at its regular price, the Surface Pro 7 is a must-have with this $600 discount at Best Buy. It’s currently marked all the way down to $1,300 from its regular price of $1,900. The Surface Pro 7 comes with free shipping, and is available for in-store pickup at many locations.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Grab a new 15-inch Chromebook while it’s ON SALE for $189

acer chromebook amazon prime day deals 315

Best gaming laptop deals for January 2022

intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops

Best laptop deals and sales for January 2022

Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.

Best cheap printer deals for January 2022

best printers for small businesses brother hl l8360cdw laser printer 1

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Common Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 problems and how to fix them

Galaxy Z Flip 3 closed with Cover Screen active.

Battlefield 2042 update finally brings scoreboards

Sundance from Battlefield 2042 drinks wine at a bar.

CPU, GPU prices could soar higher as silicon costs increase

pc build guide version 1455540398 a custom component system

The console wars are back and worse than ever

PS5 and Xbox Series X next to each other.

OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro: Everything we know so far about the upcoming flagship

OnePlus 10 Pro back in green and display. Credits: OnePlus official.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will get 45W charging, One UI 4.1

Digital renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in Phantom White and Green colors with S Pen against a white background.

Nvidia’s RTX 4090 Ti could require a huge amount of power

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti graphics card on a black background.

You could get an RTX 3090 for $120 from a mystery box

GPU mystery boxes.