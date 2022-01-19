Best Buy discounts Surface Pro 7 by $600 for a limited time

There are many laptop deals and student laptop deals to pounce on as both a new year and new semester commence, but one of the best Surface Pro deals is happening at Best Buy for a limited time. The popular Microsoft Surface Pro 7 has been marked down to $1,300, a massive savings of $600 on a device that rarely gets discounted to this extent. Free shipping is included with your purchase of the Surface Pro 7, as are three free months of security software and a 20% discount on select accessories.

With the Surface Pro 7, Microsoft packs the power of a laptop into the touchscreen interactivity of a tablet. Perfect for creating professional documents and spreadsheets, taking notes in class, enjoying a movie on the couch, and creating content for your blog or website, the Surface Pro 7 is comfortable in just about any setting. It offers amazing battery life at up to 13 hours between charges, and can reach an 80% charge in just under an hour of plug-in time, so you’ll never find yourself digitally stranded for long when you need to access your documents or the internet.

The Surface Pro 7 is an incredibly versatile option that sits nicely amid the rest of Microsoft’s tablet lineup. If you aren’t sure where the Surface Pro 7 falls based on your needs, you can check out our Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ vs. Surface Pro 7 comparison, as well as our Surface Pro 8 vs. Surface Pro 7+ vs. Surface Pro 7 comparison. But whatever your needs, the Surface Pro 7 makes a case as an all-purpose mobile computing device. It features a gorgeous and immersive 12.3-inch touchscreen, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, a 512GB solid-state drive, and high-quality 1080p HD webcams for keeping up with friends and colleagues. All of this is enough to power through most workflows and work days, making the Surface Pro 7 a great option for just about anyone.

An impressive device even at its regular price, the Surface Pro 7 is a must-have with this $600 discount at Best Buy. It’s currently marked all the way down to $1,300 from its regular price of $1,900. The Surface Pro 7 comes with free shipping, and is available for in-store pickup at many locations.

