Microsoft Surface Pro 8 drops to $1,000 during Best Buy sale

The Microsoft Surface line has been a boon to the tablet market for those who want a more portable computing device and an excellent touchscreen experience. Of course, they tend to be a bit pricey, and if you’re going for one of the higher-end models like the Surface Pro 8, then it can certainly be a bit off-putting to grab one. Thankfully, Best Buy has one of the better laptop deals today by discounting the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 down to $1,000 from $1,200, a nice $200 discount and a good opportunity to pick one up if you’ve been eyeing it from afar.

Since you’re likely going to be using the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 a lot for productivity, we’ll start by mentioning that it has an 11th-gen Intel i5-1135G7, which is a relatively powerful CPU for the price and device, and so you likely won’t have any issues running most apps, whether Google Docs or audio production software. The second most powerful thing is the 13-inch touchscreen, with a gorgeous resolution of 2880 x 1920 and excellent touch and stylus experience when using a pen made for Windows Ink, although you should be aware that this deal doesn’t include the pen, so you’ll have to buy it separately.

As for the other specs on this Surface Pro 8, you get 256GB of internal storage, although we’d supplement that a little with one of our external hard drive deals, given how large files can get these days. You also get 8GB of RAM and Windows 11, which is a big positive if you want to be running the latest software. In addition, this deal also throws in a 30-day trial of Microsoft 365 and a one-month trial to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which you’ll need for the streaming option since there’s no GPU on the Surface Pro 8 to speak of.

All in all, this deal from Best Buy discounting the Surface Pro 8 down to $1,000 from $1,200 is excellent. That being said, if the Surface Pro 8 is a bit pricey for you, we do have some other Microsoft Surface Pro deals for you to check out.

