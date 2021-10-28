This 27-inch MSI gaming monitor is $180 at Best Buy today

If you’re looking for Black Friday monitor deals to pair with your gaming PC, there are a few things that you should always consider. First, it should be big enough for you to be fully immersed in what you’re playing, but not too big that there are some parts of the display you can’t see. It should also have a high refresh rate panel to ensure that you get the smoothest competitive gaming experience possible. Lastly, you need to find a deal that won’t break the bank. That’s why we’re so excited to share one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen for monitors. Right now, at Best Buy, you can pick up this MSI OGPTIXG271 27-inch gaming monitor for just $180, which is a massive $60 discount from the original price of $240. You can read more about one of our favorite Best Buy Black Friday deals below.

In our computer monitor size buying guide, we said that monitors that are 27-inches are becoming increasingly popular. The MSI OPTIXG271 27-inch gaming monitor is a perfect example of why it’s such an ideal size. For under $200, thanks to this discount, you’re getting a large LED panel, a modern design, and a 144hz refresh rate — everything you need to take your gaming experience to the next level. The 1080p antiglare LED panel has a 1,000:1 aspect ratio and surprisingly accurate colors for a gaming monitor. The bezels around the display itself are absurdly thin, so you get total immersion whether you’re playing an adventure game or watching your favorite streamers on Twitch.

If you play first-person shooters that require rapid reaction time, you’ll appreciate that it’s rated for 1ms response time. That means that any movement you make with your mouse or keyboard is instantly reflected on the screen. It’s also equipped with FreeSync, which minimizes tearing and ghosting for compatible AMD graphics cards. If you have other devices such as gaming consoles and HDMI dongles, there are 2 HDMI ports and a DisplayPort input. You can easily switch between the three video sources using an easy-to-reach knob behind the monitor.

The MSI OPTIXG271 is a great monitor for everyone, especially gamers who want a high-performance display at an affordable price. You can pick it up on the Best Buy website right now for just $180, which is a $60 discount from the regular price tag of $240. If this sounds like the perfect gaming monitor for you, you should pick it up as soon as you can. This deal could end at any time, so hurry!

