Newegg slashed the price of this MSI gaming laptop by more than $300 today

Aaron Mamiit
Retailers divide their laptop deals into different purposes, so if you’re planning to buy a machine for playing video games, you should be looking at gaming laptop deals. However, some sellers provide better offers than others, and one of these reliable sources is Newegg. For example, the MSI GF65 Thin gaming laptop is available under Newegg deals with a $220 discount, plus an additional $100 off with a rebate card, bringing its price down to just $929 from its original price of $1,249.

The best gaming laptops will run the latest games without any issues, and you’ll get the same assurance with the MSI GF65 Thin. It’s powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, so you won’t have to check if your laptop meets a game’s minimum requirements. Some gamers still invest in gaming monitor deals after buying a gaming laptop for a bigger screen, but that’s not necessary with the MSI GF65 Thin’s 15.6-inch display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, with the visuals supported by high-resolution audio.

Even if you play for hours, the MSI GF65 Thin gaming laptop won’t overheat because of its Cooler Boost 5 technology, which features six heat pipes working harmoniously to minimize heat and maximize airflow. Meanwhile, MSI’s Dragon Center software will give you complete control to customize the performance of the gaming laptop.

For a reliable and relatively affordable video game companion, you can’t go wrong with the MSI GF65 Thin gaming laptop. It’s an even better option because of Newegg’s offer, which slashes $220 off its original price of $1,249, and adds a $100 rebate card that you can have delivered through mail by following these simple instructions, lowering the cost of the gaming laptop to just $929. The rebate promotion is available until the end of the month, but it’s unclear how long stocks of the MSI GF65 Thin gaming laptop will last. If you want to purchase it for less than $1,000, you shouldn’t waste time — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More gaming laptop deals

Newegg’s offer for the MSI GF65 Thin is very tempting, but if you’re not yet sold on it, the good news is that there are other deals out there from the various retailers. To help you with your search, we’ve rounded up some of the best gaming laptop deals that you can shop right now.

HP Victus 16 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5 CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$650 $810
This laptop is a great option for a gaming upgrade. With its spacious 16-inch display, GTX graphics, and Ryzen processor, it will be able to handle all but the most demanding of titles. more
Buy at HP
With rebate

MSI GF65 Thin Gaming Laptop (Core i7 CPU, RTX 3060, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$929 $1,249
This 15-inch MSI gaming laptop comes with a powerful RTX 30-series graphics card and a 144Hz refresh rate display. That's a winning combination for gaming laptops, all for a solid price. more
Buy at Newegg

Acer Nitro 5 15-Inch Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,000 $1,100
For under a grand, this laptop will easily push through modern games. It sports Nvidia's new RTX 30-series graphics to handle all your gaming needs. more
Buy at Best Buy

HP Pavilion 15 (11th gen Core i5, RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD)

$950 $1,100
The HP Pavilion is a great mid-level gaming laptop. With this CPU and GPU combo, you'll be able to play today's games while also easily tackling projects for school or work. more
Buy at HP

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,050 $1,250
Professional gaming on the go can be hard to come by, but the new Dell G15 gaming laptop offers exactly that. It's packed with top-notch specs inside a solid, attractive frame. more
Buy at Best Buy

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, RTX 3060 GPU, 512GB SSD)

$1,100 $1,330
With what might be the best new higher-range GPU for the money, this gorgeous Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop will handle the latest games for years to come. more
Buy Now
