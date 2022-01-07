Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Retailers divide their laptop deals into different purposes, so if you’re planning to buy a machine for playing video games, you should be looking at gaming laptop deals. However, some sellers provide better offers than others, and one of these reliable sources is Newegg. For example, the MSI GF65 Thin gaming laptop is available under Newegg deals with a $220 discount, plus an additional $100 off with a rebate card, bringing its price down to just $929 from its original price of $1,249.

The best gaming laptops will run the latest games without any issues, and you’ll get the same assurance with the MSI GF65 Thin. It’s powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, so you won’t have to check if your laptop meets a game’s minimum requirements. Some gamers still invest in gaming monitor deals after buying a gaming laptop for a bigger screen, but that’s not necessary with the MSI GF65 Thin’s 15.6-inch display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, with the visuals supported by high-resolution audio.

Even if you play for hours, the MSI GF65 Thin gaming laptop won’t overheat because of its Cooler Boost 5 technology, which features six heat pipes working harmoniously to minimize heat and maximize airflow. Meanwhile, MSI’s Dragon Center software will give you complete control to customize the performance of the gaming laptop.

For a reliable and relatively affordable video game companion, you can’t go wrong with the MSI GF65 Thin gaming laptop. It’s an even better option because of Newegg’s offer, which slashes $220 off its original price of $1,249, and adds a $100 rebate card that you can have delivered through mail by following these simple instructions, lowering the cost of the gaming laptop to just $929. The rebate promotion is available until the end of the month, but it’s unclear how long stocks of the MSI GF65 Thin gaming laptop will last. If you want to purchase it for less than $1,000, you shouldn’t waste time — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Newegg’s offer for the MSI GF65 Thin is very tempting, but if you’re not yet sold on it, the good news is that there are other deals out there from the various retailers. To help you with your search, we’ve rounded up some of the best gaming laptop deals that you can shop right now.

