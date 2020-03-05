Amazon has Neato and Eufy robot vacuums on sale by up to $230 off

Robot vacuums can be a dream come true for anyone who gets stressed by just the thought of vacuuming. Unlike humans, these little bots are always ready to clean and hunt for pesky dust bunnies before they trigger your allergies or asthma. Besides floor care being the least of your worries, you also get to breathe in cleaner air. The best part is, it doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg especially since Amazon has the Neato Botvac D4 and Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C on sale. You can bank on up to $230 in savings and even qualify for an additional $60 discount when you’re approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

Neato Botvac D4 — $300 ($230 off)

While most robot vacuums are round, Neato strays from the typical look with a unique D-shaped design that makes it more efficient at dusting off edges and corners. The Botvac D4 may not have side-sweeping brushes but it does have a lengthy 11-inch combo brush that is 70% larger than what most robot vacuums have. It is one capable droid that will help you win the battle against pet hair and other troublesome messes. You won’t even have to switch gears as it seamlessly glides from carpet to hard floors.

Neato’s Botvac D4 employs LaserSmart mapping that enables it to navigate around your home — steering away from obstacles or stairs. What’s more, its lasers also enable it to see in the dark and clean in strategic straight lines instead of a random pattern. This way, you know that it did a thorough sweep of your whole house instead of making repetitive passes in one area. It is even willing to work around your life, all you have to do is set virtual barriers for places you don’t want this Botvac to travel to.

Consistent with all Neato robot vacuums, the D4 can be controlled with your smartphone, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, or Google Home. The Neato app makes it easy to schedule a cleaning from anywhere as much as you can switch its settings from eco to turbo mode. However, in exchange for higher power, its battery life of 75 minutes gets cut down to 55 minutes which could be deemed ideal for a 500-square foot home according to our review. Nonetheless, the job gets ticked off the to-do list as it only pauses cleaning and resumes immediately when it has gotten enough juice. Moreover, it is built to auto-recharge twice during a cleaning cycle.

Normally priced at $530, you can come home to spotless floors and save $230 or as much as $290 when you order from Amazon.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30 C — $190 ($110 off)

If you want to get the most bang for your buck, Eufy’s BoostIQ RoboVac 30 C won’t let you down. Despite being more affordable and having a slimmer 2.85-inch body, you won’t be missing out on a three-point cleaning system to loosen, extract, and vacuum small to large debris. It even boasts 1,500 Pa suction and wired with BoostIQ technology that automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best and most superior clean. And it does so without deafening your ears or demanding too much of your attention with dual spin brushes that work hand in hand with its main roller brush.

The RoboVac 30C is just as equipped to take care of hardwood floors and medium-pile carpets with large wheels that allow it to climb over them as it adjusts its height up to 0.63 inches. It is 75% more quiet than traditional vacuums and cleans up to 100 minutes but Max mode cuts its time to 40 minutes in exchange for higher power. You don’t need to worry if that’s not enough time to go through your whole house as it returns to its dock to recharge while its large 0.6-liter dust bin reduces the frequency of emptying. With nine infrared anti-collision and anti-drop sensors, it is very much capable of navigating through your home without falling off ledges. However, it is advisable to keep wires or socks and similar objects out of its way. You’re even provided five cable ties to help you get more organized. Rest assured, this droid will even respect boundaries when you set no-go zones or utilize the included 13.2-foot boundary strip.

The point of vacuuming is to make spaces breathable and so Eufy’s RoboVac 30C packs dual-layer filters plus one high-performance filter to effectively capture and trap all kinds of microparticles. All you have to do is turn it on and you’re given plenty of ways to do that: Through the button atop the bot, the remote, voice commands with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, and the Eufy Home app on your smartphone.

Typically listing for $300, you can leave the tedious task of vacuuming to the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C for $190 or as low as $130 on Amazon.

