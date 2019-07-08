Share

One week before Amazon Prime Day officially starts on July 15, Walmart introduces Google Week. This event for Google’s smart home devices runs today until July 16. If you are looking to add a touch of smart to your home security system, now is the time. We found exciting deals on Walmart for the Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack and Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera. These can help you save a total of $130. That is more money you can use to enhance your home’s security and add to your peace of mind.

Google Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack – $299

In last year’s review, we described Nest Secure as a beautifully designed security system that is simple enough for the whole family to use. We also mentioned that it is one of the more expensive smart home security systems in the market. But its price has dropped from $499 to $399 since the review was published. Now, you can get the Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack at $299 when you order from Walmart during Google Week.

Most of the issues we found during the time of the review have been addressed, including device and smart assistant support. We are now happy to recommend the Nest Secure and even include it in our list of the best home security systems.

The Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack includes the multifunction Nest Guard hub, two Nest Detect motion sensors, and two Nest Tag key fobs. The kit is fully modular, so you can expand with additional key fobs and motion sensors. Order from Walmart today until July 16 to get a $100 discount.

Google Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera – $169

A great partner to the Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack is the Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera. You can point this weatherproof camera to your doorstep and see what is happening in a 130-degree view. It has night vision, so you get clear views regardless if it is light or dark outside.

Configure this feature-packed outdoor security camera with your smartphone to get activity notifications while you are away. If the camera’s motion sensors detect any activity, it will start recording as it sends you an alert. You can also speak with anyone at your door with the Nest Cam’s two-way audio capabilities.

Normally $199, the Google Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera is now only $169 on Walmart. Order yours today to complete your smart home security system.

July is a great month to save on smart home tech. Bookmark our curated deals page to keep posted.

