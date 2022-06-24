As summer rolls toward us and the temperatures rise without abandon, we’re sure lots of folks are looking to cool down, and there’s no better way than with ice cream, the quintessential way to enjoy a hot summer day. Constantly buying ice cream can be expensive, plus you don’t get to taste a lot of different flavors, so we suggest checking out this newly released Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker. Not only does it let you try any flavor you want but it also saves you a buck or two in the long run, especially with this discount from Walmart, bringing it down to $168 — a $31 savings from its regular $199 price.

Why you should buy the Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker

Why Buy

Great Value

Five preset programs

Can also do milkshakes and sorbets

One of the big advantages of going with the Ninja CREAMi is that it can work with pretty much everything, allowing you to customize the mix as much as you want. That’s important if you’re, say, vegan or diabetic and want to go with low-sugar or non-animal-based products, which isn’t something that you tend to find often with ice cream makers. Even better, it’s a relatively simple machine to use since there are no complicated settings you need to worry about; just put in your prepared base, push the associated button, and you’re pretty much good to go!

Of course, if you’re not necessarily a fan of ice cream or want to mix it up a little bit, the CREAMi can also create a few other concoctions for you to enjoy, namely sorbets and milkshakes. There’s also an ice cream lite option if you’d like ice cream but not something as heavy, plus there’s a remix option for you to further process and smooth out the mix. Aside from the versatility, it’s also relatively easy to clean, since all the internal parts are dishwasher safe, so cleanup is a breeze.

If the Ninja CREAMi has piqued your interest, you can pick it up from Walmart for just $168, which is $31 off its normal price, or you can checkout some more Ninja deals for other cooking appliances.

Editors' Recommendations