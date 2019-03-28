Share

Cooking with a pressure cooker is one of the best ways to quickly prepare delicious meals that would normally take longer and require multiple pots and pans — which is why the Instant Pot became instantly popular. It’s easy to see why there’s such hype centered around the kitchen device. Even best-selling cooking author Chrissy Tiegen tweeted that she might have converted into a slow cooker herself — and we can’t blame her. If you’ve been wanting to start experimenting with your own meals, Amazon is discounting the Ninja Instant Cooker and the Ninja Foodi.

While the Instant Pot is usually the first thing that comes to mind when you hear about programmable pressure cookers, these Ninja products prove that it’s not the only name in town. Ninja makes some of the best Instant Pot alternatives on the market right now. So if you’re thinking about picking up an all-in-one multicooker, these deals make it a great time to do so.

Ninja Instant Cooker — $70

Amazon is discounting the Ninja Instant Cooker by 30 percent. The Ninja Instant Cooker is a 1000-watt pressure cooker, slow cooker, multicooker, and steamer all-in-one. It’s medium size of 6 quarts means it can feed you and two or three other people. The ceramic-coated pot also comes with a steam rack, and both are dishwasher safe. The Ninja Instant Cooker can cook 70 percent faster than traditional methods involving pots and stoves because of its high wattage power. With the Ninja Instant Cooker, you can make rice, vegetables, meats, stews, and even bake cakes. You can use the digital programmable control panel to start cooking. Best of all, you don’t have to keep babysitting your food because of it’s 11 levels of safety features. Just put the food in and let it cook on its own.

Ninja Foodi — $210

The Ninja Foodi is a pressure cooker, steamer, and air fryer all-in-one. It has 1400-watt power to cook all your favorite meals. Pressure cookers are great for making all sorts of meats and veggies, but when you want to add that extra crisp on your chicken or your cauliflower, you’re going to want to use the air fryer feature. Best of all, the air fryer makes eating healthier so much easier. Cook fried rice, french fries, fried chicken and more with the same tenderness and crisp but without all the excess oil. We actually liked this product enough to give it a solid 8 out of 10 in our review.

More Ninja Kitchen Deals

If you’re a fan of Ninja Kitchen appliances Amazon is slashing the price on its food processors and blenders. Check out some of the best deals we found online below.

Nutri Ninja Blender — $40 off

— $40 off Ninja Smart Screen Duo Technology 72oz Countertop Blender — $35 off

— $35 off Ninja Smart Screen Blender and Food Processor — $36 off

— $36 off Ninja 400-Watt Blender or Food Processor for Frozen Blending, Chopping and Food Prep — $20 off

— $20 off Ninja Ultra Prep Food Processor and Blender with 700-Watt Power Pod for Dough, Smoothies, Chopping, Blending — $50 off

— $50 off Ninja Professional 72oz Countertop Blender for Smoothies — $9 off

