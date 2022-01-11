Nintendo Switch games flash sale — from $5

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Once you’ve taken advantage of Nintendo Switch deals to purchase the hybrid console, the next step is to invest in Nintendo Switch game deals. Retailers’ video game deals include titles for all kinds of platforms, but with shoppers clamoring for gaming deals involving the Nintendo Switch, there won’t be any shortage of discounts for games that you can play on the console. You’re in luck if you’re a Nintendo Switch owner, as Walmart has launched a flash sale for Nintendo Switch games with prices as cheap as $5.

Sludge Life — $5, was $15

Take control of a tagger named Ghost as he roams a tiny island on a sludge-covered planet in his quest to be counted among the elite graffiti artists. Steal junk and hearts, connect with other taggers, and let your imagination run wild in this open-world game, which has three endings to discover. If you’re interested, you can purchase Sludge Life from Walmart for just $5, after a $10 discount to its original price of $15.

Untitled Goose Game — $10, was $20

In this sandbox game, take control of a runaway goose who honks at people, steals items, and sets up pranks in different parts of town with the simple goal of ruining everyone’s day. There’s even a dedicated honk button that you’ll be using a lot, as you try to complete the list of objectives in every area. With two Joy-Cons, you can unleash two geese, so that you and a friend can deal double the trouble. Walmart is selling Untitled Goose Game for just $10, half its original price of $20 after a $10 price reduction.

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition — $10, was $20

Ori, a young orphan, must go on an adventure to save the dying forest of Nibel after a powerful storm sets devastating events in motion. The action-platformer features hand-painted artwork, beautifully animated characters, and a deeply emotional story. This edition of the game adds a pair of new areas, new abilities for Ori, additional difficulty levels, a Fast Travel system, and an expanded Theater Mode that contains all cutscenes, early concept material, and other bonuses. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition is available from Walmart for just $10, down $10 from its original price of $20.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze — $42, was $60

In the latest entry in the popular platformer series, save Donkey Kong Island from invaders who have turned it into a frozen fortress. In Original Mode, play as Donkey Kong and team up with Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong, and Cranky Kong, who each have unique skills that will let you complete challenging obstacles and beat your foes. You can also choose Funky Mode and play as Funky Kong, for an easier experience with extra hearts and unique abilities. You can buy Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze for just $42 from Walmart, as the game’s price is slashed by $18 from its original price of $60.

Super Mario Maker 2 — $42, was $60

Fans of the Super Mario franchise shouldn’t miss Super Mario Maker 2, which will let you create and share levels using a wide range of parts and tools, as well as access courses made by other players around the world. The game also offers a Story Mode, where you’ll tackle more than 100 built-in courses as you try to rebuild Princess Peach’s castle. You should take advantage of Walmart’s $18 discount for Super Mario Maker 2, which brings its price down to $42 from its original price of $60.

