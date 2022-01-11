  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Nintendo Switch games flash sale — from $5

Aaron Mamiit
By

Once you’ve taken advantage of Nintendo Switch deals to purchase the hybrid console, the next step is to invest in Nintendo Switch game deals. Retailers’ video game deals include titles for all kinds of platforms, but with shoppers clamoring for gaming deals involving the Nintendo Switch, there won’t be any shortage of discounts for games that you can play on the console. You’re in luck if you’re a Nintendo Switch owner, as Walmart has launched a flash sale for Nintendo Switch games with prices as cheap as $5.

Sludge Life — $5, was $15

A character in Sludge Life for the Nintendo Switch.

Take control of a tagger named Ghost as he roams a tiny island on a sludge-covered planet in his quest to be counted among the elite graffiti artists. Steal junk and hearts, connect with other taggers, and let your imagination run wild in this open-world game, which has three endings to discover. If you’re interested, you can purchase Sludge Life from Walmart for just $5, after a $10 discount to its original price of $15.

Untitled Goose Game — $10, was $20

Honking goose in Untitled Goose Game.

In this sandbox game, take control of a runaway goose who honks at people, steals items, and sets up pranks in different parts of town with the simple goal of ruining everyone’s day. There’s even a dedicated honk button that you’ll be using a lot, as you try to complete the list of objectives in every area. With two Joy-Cons, you can unleash two geese, so that you and a friend can deal double the trouble. Walmart is selling Untitled Goose Game for just $10, half its original price of $20 after a $10 price reduction.

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition — $10, was $20

Screenshot of Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition.

Ori, a young orphan, must go on an adventure to save the dying forest of Nibel after a powerful storm sets devastating events in motion. The action-platformer features hand-painted artwork, beautifully animated characters, and a deeply emotional story. This edition of the game adds a pair of new areas, new abilities for Ori, additional difficulty levels, a Fast Travel system, and an expanded Theater Mode that contains all cutscenes, early concept material, and other bonuses. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition is available from Walmart for just $10, down $10 from its original price of $20.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze — $42, was $60

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

In the latest entry in the popular platformer series, save Donkey Kong Island from invaders who have turned it into a frozen fortress. In Original Mode, play as Donkey Kong and team up with Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong, and Cranky Kong, who each have unique skills that will let you complete challenging obstacles and beat your foes. You can also choose Funky Mode and play as Funky Kong, for an easier experience with extra hearts and unique abilities. You can buy Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze for just $42 from Walmart, as the game’s price is slashed by $18 from its original price of $60.

Super Mario Maker 2 — $42, was $60

Building a stage in Mario Maker 2.

Fans of the Super Mario franchise shouldn’t miss Super Mario Maker 2, which will let you create and share levels using a wide range of parts and tools, as well as access courses made by other players around the world. The game also offers a Story Mode, where you’ll tackle more than 100 built-in courses as you try to rebuild Princess Peach’s castle. You should take advantage of Walmart’s $18 discount for Super Mario Maker 2, which brings its price down to $42 from its original price of $60.

More Nintendo Switch game deals

Walmart isn’t the only retailer offering discounts on Nintendo Switch games, and these aren’t the only titles that you can buy for cheaper than usual. If you’d like to check out more offers, we’ll help you out. Here are some of the best Nintendo Switch game deals that are currently available for you to shop.

Ori: The Collection (Nintendo Switch)

$33 $50
Experience Ori's complete journey with this action-platformer collection that includes Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition, and Ori and the Will of the Wisps. more
Buy at Amazon

Dying Light - Platinum Edition (Nintendo Switch)

$30 $50
Try to survive in an infected world. You have to master your combat skills to fight off both the living and the undead. The Platinum Edition includes the base game, DLCs, skin packs, and weapons. more
Buy at Amazon

Mortal Kombat 11 (Nintendo Switch)

$20 $60
The latest entry in the acclaimed fighting game franchise introduces Custom Character Variations, which give you complete control in customizing your favorite characters. more
Buy at Walmart

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakes Set (Nintendo Switch)

$37 $60
Train and fight with Goku while exploring new areas and forming bonds with characters from the Dragon Ball Z Universe. The game includes the New Power Awakens Part 1 and New Power Awakens Part 2 DLCs. more
Buy at Amazon

LEGO: Jurassic World (Nintendo Switch)

$20 $40
Play through the stories of Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, and Jurassic World, but in LEGO form. Wreak havoc as LEGO dinosaurs and customize your dinosaur collection. more
Buy at Walmart

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo Switch)

$45 $60
Explore incredible places far from the Mushroom Kingdom as you join Mario and his ally Cappy on a massive, globe-trotting 3D adventure. more
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Apple Watch deals and sales for January 2022

best apple watch deals

Best iPad Deals and Sales for January 2022

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

You won’t believe how cheap this HP gaming PC is today

best cheap desktop computer deals hp pavilion 690 0020 gaming pc

The best deals at Best Buy’s FLASH SALE today — laptops, 4K TVs, Surface Pro

Surface Pro X – 13” Touch Screen – Microsoft SQ1 – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD – Device Only - Platinum

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

This change to Alt + Tab in Windows 11 is making people very happy

microsoft surface laptop studio review 600

Best MacBook deals and sales for January 2022

Macbook Air (2018) Review

Samsung’s newly official Galaxy S21 FE gets the Exynos treatment globally

samsung galaxy s21 fe in olive green lilac purple and graphite gray black colors

Miniature high-resolution webcams could soon be coming to laptops

Immervision's new small webcam module, next to a Canadian coin.

Future 15-inch iPad could further bridge the gap between iPads and MacBooks

iPad Pro 12-9 inch feat image.

Best Microsoft Surface Laptop deals for January 2022

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

Spotify’s HiFi tier was MIA in 2021. Will 2022 be any different?

Spotify app icon on iPhone.

Stolen EVGA graphics cards have been sold by Vietnamese retailer

The RTX 3060 installed in a computer.