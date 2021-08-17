The best VPN is well-priced while still offering the best security possible and that’s exactly what NordVPN provides. While you might be tempted by the best free VPNs out there, it’s a smart idea to invest in NordVPN. Right now, you can snap up the two-year plan for just $99 with an extra three months for free, making it a fantastic time to commit to a VPN for a while. It’s a savings of $225 over what you’d normally pay! Let’s take a look into why it’s so great.

NordVPN is one of the most feature-packed VPN services out there. It offers a strict no-logs policy so you don’t have to worry about it tracking or collecting your private data. Alongside that, it offers uninterrupted streaming so you can enjoy all your favorite streaming services via the VPN with a speedy connection every step of the way. It’s all done at the click of a button with over 5,200 servers across 60 countries to choose from and the ability to connect up to 6 devices at once. At all times, your data stays safe behind a wall of next-generation encryption so you’re entirely protected from anyone accessing your data. If you want to know more about VPNs we’ve gone in depth on everything you might want to know about VPNs.

There’s a 1-year plan, too

If $99 for a two-year plan including an extra three months for free sounds good but you’re not sure if you’ll need a VPN for two years, then how about a one-year plan instead? Right now, NordVPN also has great offers on its 1-year plan with the cost just $59, reduced from $143. A huge savings, it’s ideal if you know you only need a VPN for a year, or you simply want to keep your initial outlay down.

While we’d recommend committing to the two-year plan for $99 as the best value option, you won’t be disappointed whatever you do thanks to NordVPN being such a high-quality VPN for a great price.

Other VPN deals

Looking for a different VPN service? We’re confident this NordVPN deal is one of the best you’ll find but we also have plenty of other VPN deals for you to check out elsewhere. Check them out before you commit.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations