Ditch the free VPN with this incredible NordVPN deal — SAVE $225!

By
NordVPN

The best VPN is well-priced while still offering the best security possible and that’s exactly what NordVPN provides. While you might be tempted by the best free VPNs out there, it’s a smart idea to invest in NordVPN. Right now, you can snap up the two-year plan for just $99 with an extra three months for free, making it a fantastic time to commit to a VPN for a while. It’s a savings of $225 over what you’d normally pay! Let’s take a look into why it’s so great.

NordVPN is one of the most feature-packed VPN services out there. It offers a strict no-logs policy so you don’t have to worry about it tracking or collecting your private data. Alongside that, it offers uninterrupted streaming so you can enjoy all your favorite streaming services via the VPN with a speedy connection every step of the way. It’s all done at the click of a button with over 5,200 servers across 60 countries to choose from and the ability to connect up to 6 devices at once. At all times, your data stays safe behind a wall of next-generation encryption so you’re entirely protected from anyone accessing your data. If you want to know more about VPNs we’ve gone in depth on everything you might want to know about VPNs.

There’s a 1-year plan, too

If $99 for a two-year plan including an extra three months for free sounds good but you’re not sure if you’ll need a VPN for two years, then how about a one-year plan instead? Right now, NordVPN also has great offers on its 1-year plan with the cost just $59, reduced from $143. A huge savings, it’s ideal if you know you only need a VPN for a year, or you simply want to keep your initial outlay down.

While we’d recommend committing to the two-year plan for $99 as the best value option, you won’t be disappointed whatever you do thanks to NordVPN being such a high-quality VPN for a great price.

Other VPN deals

Looking for a different VPN service? We’re confident this NordVPN deal is one of the best you’ll find but we also have plenty of other VPN deals for you to check out elsewhere. Check them out before you commit.

NordVPN

As low as $4.13/month
NordVPN is one of the top VPNs on the market, using some of the toughest encryption across 5,000-plus worldwide servers. It also works with pretty much all operating systems and streaming devices.
Buy at NordVPN

Private Internet Access VPN

As low as $2.08/month
If simplicity is your thing, then PrivateInternetAccess VPN is as easy to use as it is affordable. Your subscription also covers 10 devices simultaneously instead of the usual five or six.
Buy Now

ExpressVPN

As low as $8.32/month
ExpressVPN is one of our all-time favorite virtual private networks thanks to its great speeds, ease of use, and unrivaled compatibility with streaming services and devices (including consoles).
Buy Now

ProtonVPN

As low as $0/month
ProtonVPN is a newer service and has a unique subscription structure, offering several different VPN tiers that range from $0 for a very basic VPN to $24 for a professional-grade package.
Buy Now

Surfshark VPN

As low as $2.49/month
Surfshark is one of the cheapest VPN subscription services available right now -- with zero restrictions on how many devices you can use.
Buy at Surfshark VPN

Ivacy VPN

As low as $3.50 per month
Ivacy is one of the cheapest VPNs around, and it's compatible with virtually all mainstream devices and streaming services. It even works in China.
Buy Now
