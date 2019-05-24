Digital Trends
Deals

Nordstrom Memorial Day Sale: Save up to 50% on Bose electronics and more

Jenifer Calle
By

Scouring the internet for some Memorial Day sales this weekend? Don’t miss out on Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale. Aside from Nordstrom’s Annual Anniversary Sale in the summer, this is one of its biggest sales to splurge on this year. The site is marking down thousands of products, including electronics, kitchen appliances, and of course high-end luxury items.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or searching for a graduation or Father’s Day gift, Nordstrom breaks down the sale by womens, mens, kids, and home. Shop your entire summer wardrobe or upgrade your home and kitchen with a new smart home device. And if you’re part of the Nordy club – Nordstrom’s email signup membership – you get 1 point per dollar. Check below to see some of our favorite Nordstrom Half Year Sale deals.

Electronics

nordstrom memorial day sale half year bose soundtouch 30

Nordstrom might not be the go-to place to shop for electronics but it has several Bose sound systems price matched with other retailers.The Bose SoundTouch 30 III and Bose SoundTouch 10 are two great wireless Bluetooth speakers. The Bose SoundWear is wearable tech that gives you the freedom to multi-task. The Bose SoundSport is also discounted so if you’ve been looking for an excuse to get yourself a great pair of fitness headphones now is your chance.

  • Bose SoundTouch 30 III Music System — $100 off
  • Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Music System — $50 off
  • Bose SoundWear Companion Speaker — $50 off
  • Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones — $20 off

Kitchen Appliances

nordstrom memorial day sale half year smart garden 3

Grow some fresh herbs this summer with a smart garden. For city dwellers who live in smaller apartments gardening is a small luxury so having a small indoor garden is a nice alternative. Growing fresh basil, cilantro, and other herbs and veggies becomes possible with the Smart Garden 3 and the Smart Garden 9. You can also pick up a discounted sous vide or stand mixer by Smeg.

  • Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden — $33 off
  • Smart Garden 9 Self Watering Indoor Garden — $66 off
  • Sous Vide Immersion Circulator — $100 off
  • Smeg 50’s Retro Style 5-Quart Stand Mixer — $111 off

Looking for more great deals on tech? Find Memorial Day and Prime Day deals by browsing our curated deals page and be sure to follow us on Twitter for all the latest finds.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know
apple iphone lightning dock deal on amazon mgrm2 av6
Apple

Apple iPhone Lightning Dock gets price knocked down to just $39 on Amazon

Apple acolytes are always eager to buy brand-name products, and the Lightning iPhone Dock is a solid option as a desktop charging station. Secure yours now at Amazon for just $39, down from $50.
Posted By William Hank
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Deals

Apple iPad and iPad Pros get big discounts for Memorial Day weekend

Apple iPads have been getting a lot of great discounts so far this year, and Memorial Day 2019 proves to be no exception. With prices as low as $249 for newer models, Memorial Day weekend is a great time to pick one up.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Canon Rebel T7i review
Deals

Save hundreds on Nikon and Canon EOS DSLR camera bundles for Memorial Day

Memorial Day is coming and the sales are already starting. If you’re a photographer (or are looking to get into it) and want to grab some new gear, then the ABT Memorial Day sale has some great deals on DSLRs that can save you up to $450.
Posted By Lucas Coll
lg 4k tv deal 49 inch dell 49uk6090pua
Home Theater

Dell drops $100 off this 49-inch LG 4K smart TV with a Memorial Day deal

There’s never been a better time to upgrade to a 4K TV, and that’s because Dell has slashed $100 off one of LG’s most popular 49-inch models, offering you an awesome picture from a small footprint.
Posted By Josh Levenson
samsung gear sport review hero
Apple

Apple Watch Series 3 and Samsung Gear Sport get price cuts in Amazon sale

Smartwatches are more in style than ever, with the world of wearables now inundated with options. Two big brands are now available at deep discounts, with the Apple Watch Series 3 and the Samsung Gear Sport smartwatches on sale on Amazon.
Posted By William Hank
sleep number 360 smart bed ces 2017 2
Deals

Best Memorial Day smart mattress sales from Sleep Number, Beautyrest, and more

Memorial Day is one of the best holidays when it comes to online sales. If you're looking for a new mattress, a smart mattress may be right for you. Check out some of the best Memorial Day smart mattress sales of the year to take your smart…
Posted By Amanda DePerro
what is prime pantry amazon day packages 3
Deals

Amazon Memorial Day sale: Apple Watch, Surface Pro, and 4K TV Deals

Amazon is discounting a number of different items. Smartwatches, tablets, 4K TVs, smart home devices, and laptops are all getting discounts to stay competitive with prices from Walmart and Best Buy.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for May 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Let our Memorial Day guide help you throw a successful three-day weekend.
Deals

Best Memorial Day sales 2019: Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart drop discounts

If you're looking to save big on some shiny new stuff for Memorial Day 2019, we've gathered everything you need to know into one place. Find out where to save the most money before the summer hits its stride.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
instant film cameras fujifilm bundle deals instax camera featured
Deals

Kick off summer 2019 with these Fujifilm Instax instant camera bundle deals

Looking for an instant film camera by Fujifilm? These upgraded instant mini cameras will inspire you to use an instant camera to take selfies. We've rounded up a list of some of the best instant cameras by Fujifilm on Amazon.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for May 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals for…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best buy arlo security camera spring deals pro system 04
Smart Home

Amazon Memorial Day sale: $210 off Arlo Pro wireless security camera kit

Weatherproof and wireless, the Arlo Pro security camera gives you the freedom to monitor any area or room inside or outside your home. Amazon dropped the price of the Arlo Pro HD security camera kit that includes everything you need.
Posted By Bruce Brown
august smart lock memorial day deal amazon featured
Smart Home

Amazon Memorial Day deal drops price of August Smart Lock for homes to just $99

Smart lock are a strong start to any smart home security system. Now, in Amazon’s Memorial Day deal, score an August Smart Lock for the low price of just $99, down from $150. Lock in this deal now and start your summer off smart.
Posted By William Hank
harman kardon allure smart speaker sale dell
Deals

Dell slashes price on this JBL Harman Kardon Allure smart speaker

Dell has knocked $135 off the Harman Kardon Allure, but there's a catch: There's a limited amount of stock available, so those wanting to scoop up one on the cheap will need to act fast.
Posted By Josh Levenson