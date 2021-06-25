Food enthusiasts who missed the discounts of Prime Day for potential additions to their kitchen shouldn’t be upset, as there’s still a chance to take advantage of amazing offers from Amazon. For example, certain air fryer deals are still available, such as this $50 discount for the 6-quart version of the NuWave Brio that brings the air fryer’s price down to just $100 from its original price of $150.

Air fryers are growing in popularity because they can prepare fried food with just a fraction of the cooking oil that’s used during deep frying. The NuWave Brio further adds to the conveniences of air frying with several helpful features that include a consistent cooking temperature, even heating on all sides of the food that you’re cooking, and automatic shutdown when the basket is removed for safety purposes.

The NuWave Brio caters to couples and small families with its 6-quart capacity, allowing you to prepare complete meals quickly. You don’t have to be a professional to maximize the air fryer’s utility because it has six pre-programmed options for various cooking types, in addition to Preheat and Reheat buttons. You can also adjust its cooking temperature in increments of 5 degrees Fahrenheit, across a range of 100 degrees to 400 degrees.

If you’re replacing an old air fryer, or if you think it’s time to find out what all the fuss is about, you can’t go wrong with the NuWave Brio. The 6-quart version of the feature-packed air fryer is available at $50 off from Amazon even though Prime Day has already ended, lowering its price to just $100 from its original price of $150. The offer may suddenly disappear though, so if you’re already looking forward to all the dishes that you will cook with the 6-quart version of the NuWave Brio, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More air fryer deals

While Amazon’s $50 discount for the 6-quart version of the NuWave Brio is very tempting, it isn’t your only option if you want to look around. We’ve gathered some of the best air fryer deals from different retailers, to help you in your search for your next kitchen companion.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations