You won’t believe this air fryer deal – Amazon isn’t done with Prime Day

NuWave Brio air fryer with 6-quart capacity.

Food enthusiasts who missed the discounts of Prime Day for potential additions to their kitchen shouldn’t be upset, as there’s still a chance to take advantage of amazing offers from Amazon. For example, certain air fryer deals are still available, such as this $50 discount for the 6-quart version of the NuWave Brio that brings the air fryer’s price down to just $100 from its original price of $150.

Air fryers are growing in popularity because they can prepare fried food with just a fraction of the cooking oil that’s used during deep frying. The NuWave Brio further adds to the conveniences of air frying with several helpful features that include a consistent cooking temperature, even heating on all sides of the food that you’re cooking, and automatic shutdown when the basket is removed for safety purposes.

The NuWave Brio caters to couples and small families with its 6-quart capacity, allowing you to prepare complete meals quickly. You don’t have to be a professional to maximize the air fryer’s utility because it has six pre-programmed options for various cooking types, in addition to Preheat and Reheat buttons. You can also adjust its cooking temperature in increments of 5 degrees Fahrenheit, across a range of 100 degrees to 400 degrees.

If you’re replacing an old air fryer, or if you think it’s time to find out what all the fuss is about, you can’t go wrong with the NuWave Brio. The 6-quart version of the feature-packed air fryer is available at $50 off from Amazon even though Prime Day has already ended, lowering its price to just $100 from its original price of $150. The offer may suddenly disappear though, so if you’re already looking forward to all the dishes that you will cook with the 6-quart version of the NuWave Brio, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More air fryer deals

While Amazon’s $50 discount for the 6-quart version of the NuWave Brio is very tempting, it isn’t your only option if you want to look around. We’ve gathered some of the best air fryer deals from different retailers, to help you in your search for your next kitchen companion.

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

$220 $250
This 9-in-1 device can take the place of numerous kitchen accessories to fry, crisp, steam, dehydrate, and many more functions. Clean up cluttered cabinets with a device that does it all.
Buy at Amazon

Proctor Silex 1.5-Liter Air Fryer

$76 $86
This 1.5-liter air fryer by Proctor Silex lets you make one to two services of all your favorite fried foods using way less oil than you'd use for deep frying.
Buy at Sears

Instant Vortex 6 Quart Air Fryer

$100
Instant Pot's Instant Vortex has four functions controlled by a digital LED touchscreen. You can air fry, roast, bake, and reheat.
Buy at Macy's

Chefman  TurboFry  Stainless Steel Air Fryer, 8-quart

$69 $100
Get ready for wings and fries night with this family-sized 8-quart air fryer basket. The digital control panel takes the guesswork out of find the correct time and temperature settings.
Buy at Walmart
Discount with coupon

Bagotte 5.8-quart Stainless Steel Air Fryer

$115 $120
Easy to use with a single dial and easy to clean with a dishwasher safe basket, this 5.8-quart model circulates hot air 360-degrees for consistent cooking. This is the right size for 5 to 6 people.
Buy at Amazon
Save $34 at Checkout!

COSORI Air Fryer Toaster Oven Countertop Dehydrator

$145 $170
This Cosori multifunction air fryer toaster saves space by replacing other countertop appliances. This special deal saves money, too.
Buy at Amazon

