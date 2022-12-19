We can’t believe how cheap this 65-inch QLED 4K TV is today

If you want to upgrade your home theater, whether it’s to a bigger display or nicer tech, this is the deal for you. While 65-inch QLED TVs do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.

Why you should buy the onn. 65-inch QLED 4K TV

While the budget-oriented price might make you think the onn. isn’t a good TV, you’d be surprised. Not only is it 65 inches and with a 4K resolution, but it’s also a QLED screen, which means you’ll get some gorgeous color reproduction and contrast. QLED also means higher brightness and smaller zones of control that helps with more realistic shadows and much darker blacks than usual. If that seems great to you, you’ll be happy to know that the onn. TV comes with HDR and Dolby Vision to enhance color and brightness even further. If that wasn’t enough, Dolby Atmos is also included, in case you don’t have a soundbar.

As for the smart TV platform, you get Roku, one of the best platforms on the market. As such, you get dozens and dozens of apps from Netflix to Spotify and access to The Roku Channel, which is Roku’s own curated streaming channel with some great content. Even better, the TV’s remote comes with a microphone to browse and pick things to watch with your voice, making navigating the menu much more manageable.

While the onn. TV isn’t quite one of the best TVs on the market, but the deal from Walmart bringing it down to $398 makes it a contender, especially if you want something in the 65-inch range. On the other hand, if it doesn’t do it for you, there are many other great TV deals you can check out. While you’re at it, be sure to take a look at our ultimate surround sound guide for your next home theater upgrade.

