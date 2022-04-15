Get ready for summer nights with these outdoor projector deals

With modern tech, the joys of movie night are no longer confined to the limitations of basements and living rooms. In fact, with all of the great projector deals taking place right now, you can move your summer movie watching out of your home theater and into the great outdoors. Whether you’re looking to entertain the family, the neighborhood, or any sort of gathering with your favorite movies this summer, we’ve rounded up the best deals on the best projectors for you to do so.

Insignia Complete Outdoor Projector Kit — $280, was $350

If portability is on your mind as you search for a projector, the best portable projectors are always worth considering. And right there with them is the Insignia Outdoor Projector Kit, which comes with a 91-inch folding screen, a speaker, and a carrying case. The projector itself is an LCD projector that displays resolutions up to 720p for crisp, high-definition playback of all of your favorite movies. The portable Bluetooth speaker will have your backyard bumping with immersive sound, and the rugged carrying case will go with you wherever you may want to set up for a movie. Closing out the great features of the Insignia Outdoor Projector Kit are a 180-degree viewing angle so nobody misses a minute of movie action, and a remote that allows you to control the projector from a distance.

LG CineBeam Wireless DLP Projector — $340, was $400

When considering everything you need for a backyard movie night, know that the LG CineBeam wireless DLP projector allows you to achieve a movie theater viewing experience. Picture quality is at the top of this projector’s repertoire, as it offers crisp visuals with DLP image technology, immersive color reproduction with a 100,000:1 contrast ratio, and a 720p resolution that delivers detailed high-definition images. An HDMI input makes it easy to connect to HD sources such as Blu-ray players, and 250 lumens of brightness will allow movies to shine through at any time of the time. The LG CineBeam wireless DLP projector is a top-notch option for anyone looking to enjoy movies this summer, and it pairs well with all of the best outdoor projector screens.

Epson EpiqVision Mini EF11 Laser Projector — $700, was $800

All of the best 4K projectors bring a new level of image quality to your outdoor movie experience, and the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF11 laser projector does exactly that. It is, in many ways, the ultimate option for your summer movie nights, as it brings all sorts of features and new tech to the table. With an HDMI port, you can connect devices that allow for streaming playback, such as Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV Stick. It’s able to accept up to 4K content for an amazing Full HD movie experience, and auto picture technology prevents image skewing, whether you’re projecting your movie onto a wall or a screen. It even has advanced screen adaptive color correction, which automatically produces a natural picture, and is able to do so by sensing what kind of content you’re currently watching.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations