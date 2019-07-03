Share

Homes are meant to be one’s safe haven, and having an effective smart home security system helps ease the anxiety of intruders. The best smart locks make for a good first level of defense. Take advantage of Amazon’s deal on the August Smart Lock (third-generation) for $50 less than its usual price of $150. And check our Amazon Prime Day 2019 for more great smart home deals from Ring and Arlo.

August has been a trusted brand for home security, and it comes as no surprise that the August Smart Lock (third-generation) is consistently featured in our roundup of the best smart locks. If you’re looking to DIY your home security system, this lock sports a compact and industrial design with a traditional thumb turn to manually lock or unlock the door. Also, unlike competing locks, you can attach this over any existing single-cylinder deadbolt, should you wish to continue using your keys. Either way, it’s for good measure and you can take comfort in the added security.

August Smart Lock is equipped with Door Sense technology which automatically locks your door when it’s closed, unlocks when you get home and alerts you when your door is left ajar. There is absolutely no need to call for a handyman. The simple installation of this smart lock lets you enjoy the perks of keyless entry in ten minutes with just a screwdriver.

The August app is made available to support the functions keyless entry provides. This way, you have the ability to lock and unlock your doors from anywhere as well as control and monitor access to your home. For instance, guests don’t have to wait around your doorstep anymore, since you can instantly send them keys through the app. The app also makes it possible for you to grant access for a few minutes, hours, or weeks.

The August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge is another valuable complement to this advanced lock. Though it is not included in this deal, the Wi-Fi Bridge integrates well with Alexa and Google Assistant, thus making it receptive to voice commands and remote access. Moreover, August Connect brings with it compatibility with home share services such as Airbnb, Home Away, Simplisafe, and the like.

Keys can be duplicated but rest assured that smart locks can’t be tampered with. August Smart Lock will provide you with the security, convenience, and peace of mind that comes with owning a smart lock, and a $100 deal from Amazon doesn’t seem like a hefty price to pay.

