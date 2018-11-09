Digital Trends
REI’s annual gear sale brings you 30 percent off top outdoor brands

Leah Bjornson
By

Starting today and running until Monday, November 19, REI Co-op is hosting its annual Gear Up Get Out sale. Like past sales REI has held at key times of the year such as Labor Day, the outdoor co-op is offering incredible deals on outdoor brands like Patagonia, Dakine, Arc’teryx and Columbia.

Each day, you can receive up to 30 percent off exclusive items, with other doorbuster deals happening throughout the sale. For example, a set of peak deals were added today, November 9, all of which are 50 percent off the regular price. Another set of peak deals will be added on Monday, November 12. Inventory on these is limited, though, so you’ll need to act fast if you want to snag the best gear. REI members can also save 20 percent on one full-price item and an extra 20 percent off one REI Outlet item; just use coupon code GEARUP2018 at checkout.

But one of the coolest offerings doesn’t have to do with gear at all. In addition to selling sporting goods, clothing, and outdoor equipment, REI is known for offering services such as outdoor-oriented vacations and courses. And its annual sale includes an offer on an upcoming hiking trip on the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage in Spain. This historic trail takes hikers on a nine-day journey to the holy city of Santiago de Compostela, touring ancient Roman ruins and famous sites like San Salvador Cathedral along the way. If you book anytime during the sale, you’ll save $700 on any 2019 trip.

Peak Deals

rei sale patagonia msr and dakine rei2

Image by REI

All peak deals available as of November 9 come from REI itself, with savings up to $110 off regular prices. I mean, it makes sense that the brand hosting the sale would be able to discount its own products so heavily. From hoodies to hammocks, here are the Peak Deals you can snap up starting today on the site:

See All Deals

Arc’teryx

rei sale patagonia msr and dakine arcteryx

Image by Arc’teryx

Arc’teryx has always been known for its climbing, skiing and alpine gear, but the firm’s clothing is popular among all outdoor enthusiasts. Considering how expensive its jackets and backpacks usually are, seeing them on sale is a rare treat. Plus, this is the perfect time to invest in a high quality insulated jacket for the winter (something the brand is known for). Take a look at a few of their best offerings below:

See All Deals

Dakine

rei sale patagonia msr and dakine

Image by Dakine

Founded in Hawaii in 1979, Dakine has been hanging loose for almost 40 years. Its mission is to equip boarders, surfers, skiers, bikers, and travelers with everything they need for their outdoor adventures. During the annual sale, shoppers can pick up essential touring bags for their winter gear. These are the three deals you’ll find this week:

See All Deals

MSR

rei sale patagonia msr and dakine

Image by MSR

With a broad range of lightweight and technical equipment, MSR’s products appeal to outdoor enthusiasts of all kinds. If you’re looking to invest in your overnight essentials, this is a go-to brand. The company debuted with a camp stove in 1973, and has since expanded its product line to include bags, tents, water treatment technology, cookware and snowshoes. On offer this week are the following MSR products, among others:

See All Deals

Patagonia

rei sale patagonia msr and dakine parka

Image by Patagonia

You would probably recognize a Patagonia jacket if you saw someone wearing it on the street. Defined by bright colors and puffy outerwear, the company’s clothing undergone refinements over 45 years. Today, the brand makes exceedingly comfortable clothes, ranging from pullovers to parkas. If you’re in the market for a winter jacket, now’s the time to splurge. Though with deals like these, you won’t have to break the bank:

See All Deals

REI Co-op

rei sale patagonia msr and dakine

Image by REI

Of course REI would be offering more deals during their annual sale. With so many items available, we felt we had to include a second section with items that aren’t quite 50 percent off but worth a look nonetheless. Here are a few more select sale items available on the site over the next couple weeks:

See All Deals

