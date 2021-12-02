Most of the best Cyber Monday deals focused on huge purchases, such as 4K TVs from Cyber Monday TV deals, but you shouldn’t skip the offers for small but helpful products like streaming devices. If you need one, you can still take advantage of Walmart’s $10 discount for the Roku Express, which brings its price down to just $19 from its original price of $29. You have to hurry and click that Buy Now button as soon as you can if you want to avail yourself of the offer though, because we’re not sure how long it will stay online as Cyber Monday has already ended.

If you’ve purchased a new TV for a good price but it’s not a smart TV, or if you don’t like your smart TV’s interface, you need to purchase a streaming device like the Roku Express. It’s easy to set up — plug it into your TV’s HDMI port, and to either your TV’s USB port or an outlet for its power source. Once it’s up and running, you’ll just have to follow the on-screen instructions, which include connecting the streaming device to your home’s Wi-Fi network, then signing up for a Roku account or logging in if you already have one. Afterward, you’ll be introduced to the Roku Express’ key features through a tutorial video.

The Roku Express grants access to the Roku platform, through which you can launch your preferred streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max. While these services require subscriptions, Roku also offers free content, and the platform will also let you watch your personal collection of videos. The customizable Roku home screen shows all of these sources of content as channels, and you can easily add more channels through the Roku Channel Store. The streaming device is also compatible with Apple’s AirPlay, so you can share videos, photos, and music from your iOS device to your Roku Express-powered TV.

Included with the Roku Express is the Roku remote, which is very basic but it’s really all you need to navigate the Roku platform. It comes with dedicated buttons for some streaming services though, which is a bonus if they’re your favorite ones. For an additional remote, you can use your smartphone after downloading the free Roku mobile app, which is available for iOS and Android. Through the app, you can initiate private listening by connecting headphones to your smartphone, and use its microphone to search for content using your voice. The Roku Express is also compatible with devices that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, for the convenience provided by more voice-based functions.

The Roku Express is smaller than most of the best streaming devices, with a minimalist design and weight that’s barely there. It even comes with an adhesive strip so you can affix it to the bottom of your TV, which is needed as the infrared remote requires a clean line-of-sight, though with its rounded shape, it won’t stand out if you choose to just leave it on the surface where your TV is placed.

