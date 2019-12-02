Last chance to get a Roku Ultra for just $50 on Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is in its final hours, and with it a huge range of deals on all sorts of electronics products still available. One item which you can pick up for a small amount of money but which can add a lot of value to your home is a streaming device for your television. And here we’ve got one of the best streaming device deal we’ve found for Cyber Monday: The Roku Ultra at Amazon for only $50, which is half the list price of $100.

With a Roku Ultra, you can stream content from the internet on your TV, even if you have an older model which isn’t a smart TV. You plug the Roku into the back of your set, and then you can control it from your couch using the included remote control. The Roku Ultra has ports for USB devices and MicroSD cards, so you can connect other media storage and make it playable through your TV too.

The advantage of the Ultra model over a standard Roku is high-quality streaming, so you can stream in HDR and 4K. That makes this a great device for users with HD TVs who are looking to expand their functionality. With the Roku Ultra installed, you can use the Roku interface to stream content from Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and more.

The Roku Ultra comes with some nice extras in the box, including a pair of JBL-branded headphones that you can use to listen to content through the Roku remote’s 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a Roku app for your Android or iOS device which can be downloaded for free and which you can use to control your Roku from your phone through an interface or using voice commands.

For more information, see our full review of the Roku Ultra, in which we declared this device to be fast, flexible, and fun.

The reduced price on the Roku Ultra is just one of the many deals available on Cyber Monday.

