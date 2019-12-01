The best Black Friday sales are over but there are still a few blockbuster deals you can acquire before Cyber Monday deals arrive at midnight. One of them is for Roku’s latest flagship media streaming box, the Roku Ultra which is selling for $60 — a little less than half of its sticker $100 price tag — at Best Buy.

The Roku Ultra is the company’s top-of-the-line streaming device and offers all the trappings you’d expect to accompany your Cyber Monday 4K TV. It runs on Roku’s custom software which is both easy to navigate and compatible with all the major streaming services. Roku’s catalog includes YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, HBO, ESPN, and even Disney+.

In addition, Roku Ultra supports platforms such as Plex which allows you to remotely stream your personal local library of movies and pictures. Roku also preloads a streaming app of its own where you can stream hundreds of movies and TV shows for free.

The Roku Ultra doesn’t compromise on hardware either. It can stream content in 4K and HDR and a quad-core chipset underneath ensures you can quickly jump between various apps. You even have the option to play local files thanks to the USB and MicroSD ports.

The Roku Ultra’s bundled remote has a handful of handy features as well. There are dedicated shortcut keys that you can customize to launch the streaming app of your choice and a microphone for voice commands. Plus, there’s a headphone jack that lets you plug in headphones and listen privately. Speaking of headphones, the Roku Ultra comes with a complimentary JBL wired headset.

In our Roku Ultra review, we concluded: “For the Ultra’s $100 price tag, there isn’t a media streamer out there that combines its impressive speed, selection of content, and universal search.”

But if you prioritize a feature Roku Ultra lacks more or simply want to save a few bucks, there are more deals on streaming sticks available. As we inch closer to Cyber Week, a ton of additional discounts are expected to pour in and we’ll be actively sifting through them for you in our deals section.

