 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 49-inch Samsung curved QHD gaming monitor is $800 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
A gamer sits in front of the Samsung Odyssey ARK monitor.
Samsung

You’re not done after investing in Black Friday gaming PC deals, because you’ll also need a worthy screen to showcase the processing power of your new machine. It can’t get any better than this — the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor, which is available from the Best Buy Black Friday sale for $1,500 after an $800 discount to its original price of $2,300. Shop from the comfort of your own home by clicking that Buy Now button, and if you make the purchase now, you’ll also be avoiding the stress that Black Friday will surely bring.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor

Compared to their flat counterparts, curved gaming monitors like the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 provide a more immersive experience while playing, while also potentially reducing glare and reflections, and saving on desk space. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, however, is also on our list of the best ultrawide monitors, with an enormous 49-inch screen that will take your gameplay immersion to an entirely new level. Imagine engaging in a first-person shooter where you can see everything that’s coming at you, or driving in a racing game with the expansive surroundings showing up in your peripheral vision — that’s the kind of experience that this monitor will deliver.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 supports Quantum HDR2000, which will let you see the smallest details in every scene, as well as Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering. The display challenges the best gaming monitors in the market with its 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, which may give you the advantage that you need to take down bosses and claim victory in multiplayer battles.

Best Buy’s $800 discount for the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor, which lowers its price to $1,500 from $2,300, is one of the best Black Friday monitor deals that you can shop today. However, you need to hurry if you’re interested to add the display to your gaming setup because we’re not sure how much time is left on the offer. Before its price returns to normal, send in your order for the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Best 75-inch TV Black Friday deals for 2022
The 75-inch Samsung Q60B QLED Smart TV sits on a media cabinet in a living room.
More Dell Black Friday deals just landed – what to buy today
Dell XPS 15 laptop placed on a desk next to a monitor and other computer accessories.
This RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop is $749 in Walmart’s Black Friday sale
A person using the Asus TUF F15 gaming laptop.
The best Black Friday Chromebook deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Chromebook deals
The best Black Friday tablet deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Tablet Deals
Live now: Save big on tech essentials during this Woot! sale
Tech essentials and charging cables stacked on table.
The best Black Friday monitor deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Monitor Deals
Black Friday: Get this HP printer and 6 months of ink for $49
HP DeskJet 3755 review
The best Black Friday headphone deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Headphone Deals
The best Black Friday Roomba deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Roomba Deals
This 50-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV just got a huge discount
A Samsung QN90B 4K Neo QLED TV is attached to a wall above a TV stand.
The best Black Friday robot vacuum deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals
The best Black Friday soundbar deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Soundbar Deals