This 49-inch Samsung curved QHD gaming monitor is $800 off

You’re not done after investing in Black Friday gaming PC deals, because you’ll also need a worthy screen to showcase the processing power of your new machine. It can’t get any better than this — the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor, which is available from the Best Buy Black Friday sale for $1,500 after an $800 discount to its original price of $2,300. Shop from the comfort of your own home by clicking that Buy Now button, and if you make the purchase now, you’ll also be avoiding the stress that Black Friday will surely bring.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor

Compared to their flat counterparts, curved gaming monitors like the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 provide a more immersive experience while playing, while also potentially reducing glare and reflections, and saving on desk space. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, however, is also on our list of the best ultrawide monitors, with an enormous 49-inch screen that will take your gameplay immersion to an entirely new level. Imagine engaging in a first-person shooter where you can see everything that’s coming at you, or driving in a racing game with the expansive surroundings showing up in your peripheral vision — that’s the kind of experience that this monitor will deliver.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 supports Quantum HDR2000, which will let you see the smallest details in every scene, as well as Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering. The display challenges the best gaming monitors in the market with its 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, which may give you the advantage that you need to take down bosses and claim victory in multiplayer battles.

Best Buy’s $800 discount for the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor, which lowers its price to $1,500 from $2,300, is one of the best Black Friday monitor deals that you can shop today. However, you need to hurry if you’re interested to add the display to your gaming setup because we’re not sure how much time is left on the offer. Before its price returns to normal, send in your order for the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor.

