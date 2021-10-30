If you’ve been considering an upgrade to your computer setup, Black Friday deals have your back. This Black Friday monitor deal at Walmart will take any desktop to the next level, whether it’s for work, video streaming, or gaming. Right now during Walmart Black Friday deals, you can snag this ultrawide Samsung monitor for only $279. That’s $121 off its usual price of $400. With major supply shortages affecting most tech products this year, we can’t be sure how long this deal will last.

Not everyone needs a super-wide screen like the one on this Samsung. At 34-inches diagonally, the screen measures 32.6 inches across and 18.53 inches high. This type of widescreen monitor will most naturally appeal to gamers (think about how wide you can set your field of vision in a first-person shooter), but many other people will find a use for it. Need more room for spreadsheets on your work computer? You can comfortably fit multiple open windows onto a screen this size. With a discount this steep, it’s certainly cheaper than buying two separate monitors with the same specs. It even includes picture-by-picture and picture-in-picture modes that allow you to display content from two different sources at once, such as a desktop and a laptop, or a PC and a console.

Speaking of specs, we don’t want the screen size to overshadow the display. This is a gorgeous 1440p monitor with a crystal-clear picture that has roughly 2.4 times the resolution of a full HD monitor. Gamers using AMD graphic cards can take advantage of the FreeSync tech, which synchronizes the refresh rate of the monitor to allow for the smoothest gameplay possible. There’s also a special low-input-lag mode.

This is a great deal on this Samsung ultrawide monitor for only $279, which is $121 off its regular price of $400. Head over to Walmart and grab it before it’s gone. Or check out some other gaming monitor deals if you want to compare its features with other options currently on sale.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations