Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today

Albert Bassili
By
2022 Samsung OLED TV S95B seen on a media unit.
Samsung

While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.

Why you should buy the Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV

Besides having an excellent AI upscaler for content that isn’t 4k, the S95B also has HDR+ and HLG, the latter of which is what most sports broadcasters use, so if you’re a big sports fan, this is a great TV to grab. It also has an OLED panel, which lights each pixel individually and allows it to create true black colors, perfect for horror movie fans or folks who can appreciate true contrast. Beyond that, if you haven’t taken advantage of one of these soundbar deals, then you can use the TV’s own speakers that have Dolby Atmos, which can recreate a 3d space relatively well if you don’t have a sound system yet.

If you’re a gamer, the S95B has some stuff for you, too, as it comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, meaning you can take full advantage of your PS5 and Series X, or if you’re a PC gamer, then you can push your graphics card to the limit. Of course, the higher refresh rate is also great if you’re into action movies or more fast-paced content like sports, so don’t think it only applies to gamers! Even better, if you don’t have a console, you can stream games directly to your TV through Xbox Game Pass, a neat little feature that lets you avoid buying a console. However, be aware that the gaming quality will differ significantly based on your internet connection quality.

Overall, this is probably one of the best 65-inch TV deals you’ll find, especially since Samsung is discounting the S95B by a whopping $1,000. That said, if you’re looking for something a little different, there are a lot of other great TV deals during these holiday sales that you can take advantage of!

Topics
