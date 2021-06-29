This Samsung Chromebook is the cheapest laptop you can buy on Prime Day

There are some amazing Prime Day deals happening on Amazon right now, but we’ve got something a bit special for you right here. What’s under $200, great for work and play, and does all the housework for you? Ok, we’re just kidding about that last part. But Amazon does have a great Prime Day deal on the Samsung Chromebook 4 available right now — pick it up for $190, saving a massive $60 on the regular price. Deals like this one won’t hang around, so snap it up quickly before stock runs low or completely sells out!

The best Chromebooks are often more affordable than the best laptops running Windows — and the Samsung Chromebook 4 is a great investment if you’re looking for a Chromebook that’s slim and lightweight, with a full-size keyboard and trackpad. With an 11.6-inch screen, this Chromebook is powered by an Intel Celeron Processor N4000, with 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC. So whether you’re replying to emails, catching up on work, or watching your favorite Netflix shows — or doing all these things at once — there’s plenty of power and memory available for multi-tasking.

One of the best things about this Chromebook is its military-grade durability. Throw it in a bag or suitcase and rest assured it will make it to your destination unharmed. It’s secure too, with multiple layers of virus protection built in, and it boasts Gigabit Wi-Fi for ultra-fast connectivity — great for streaming. There’s Google Assistant built in too, so you can ask your Chromebook to update your calendar, check the news, read you the weather forecast, or even reply to messages, hands-free. Battery life is around 12.5 hours, so you can easily get through a day of remote working in a coffee shop or an evening’s binge-watching TV shows without needing to recharge. Right now you can get 12 months of Google One free when you buy a new Chromebook, which gives you 200GB of cloud storage.

Usually $250, you can save $60 and get the Samsung Chromebook 4 for $190 — but this deal is selling fast, so make sure you don’t miss out.

