This Samsung Chromebook is the cheapest laptop you can buy on Prime Day

Samsung Chromebook 4 on a table outside.

There are some amazing Prime Day deals happening on Amazon right now, but we’ve got something a bit special for you right here. What’s under $200, great for work and play, and does all the housework for you? Ok, we’re just kidding about that last part. But Amazon does have a great Prime Day deal on the Samsung Chromebook 4 available right now — pick it up for $190, saving a massive $60 on the regular price. Deals like this one won’t hang around, so snap it up quickly before stock runs low or completely sells out!

The best Chromebooks are often more affordable than the best laptops running Windows — and the Samsung Chromebook 4 is a great investment if you’re looking for a Chromebook that’s slim and lightweight, with a full-size keyboard and trackpad. With an 11.6-inch screen, this Chromebook is powered by an Intel Celeron Processor N4000, with 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC. So whether you’re replying to emails, catching up on work, or watching your favorite Netflix shows — or doing all these things at once — there’s plenty of power and memory available for multi-tasking.

One of the best things about this Chromebook is its military-grade durability. Throw it in a bag or suitcase and rest assured it will make it to your destination unharmed. It’s secure too, with multiple layers of virus protection built in, and it boasts Gigabit Wi-Fi for ultra-fast connectivity — great for streaming. There’s Google Assistant built in too, so you can ask your Chromebook to update your calendar, check the news, read you the weather forecast, or even reply to messages, hands-free. Battery life is around 12.5 hours, so you can easily get through a day of remote working in a coffee shop or an evening’s binge-watching TV shows without needing to recharge. Right now you can get 12 months of Google One free when you buy a new Chromebook, which gives you 200GB of cloud storage.

Usually $250, you can save $60 and get the Samsung Chromebook 4 for $190 — but this deal is selling fast, so make sure you don’t miss out.

More Prime Day Chromebook deals available now

Can’t get enough Prime Day deals? Check out some of the best Prime Day Chromebook deals happening right now — or browse our Prime Day laptop deals to see what other laptop deals are available today.

Lenovo Chromebook S330 (Mediatek CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD)

$179 $239
Lenovo as a brand needs no introduction, and along with its great (but often pricey) ThinkPad laptops, it offers some very solid -- and super affordable -- Chromebooks like the S330.
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch 4K 2-in-1 Chromebook

$730 $1,000
This Chromebook is unlike any other, as it's all about luxury, from its 4K OLED display to its durable (and attractive) aluminum finish.
Buy at Amazon
With trade-in

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13-Inch 2-in-1 (Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$300 $700
With its lovely QLED touch display, 2-in-1 capabilities, and PC-like hardware, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of our favorites that's perfect for working at home and on the go.
Buy at Samsung

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 2-in-1 (13 inches, Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB)

$340 $430
For less than a couple Benjamins, it doesn't get much better than the Lenovo Chromebook Flex if you're looking for a compact 2-in-1 laptop that can pull double duty as a tablet.
Buy at Amazon
Extra 5% off with coupon

Acer Chromebook 2021 (Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)

$379 $499
With its sleek gray finish and spacious 14-inch screen, this Chromebook looks the part while helping you get your work done quickly and easily thanks to Google's online suite of superb apps.
Buy at Amazon

Acer Chromebook 514 (Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$336 $365
This entry-level laptop is a great way to get started in the Chromebook world. Its roomy 14-inch display is great for work, and its sleek design looks the part wherever you take it.
Buy at Amazon
