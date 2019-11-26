Best Buy Black Friday sale: Samsung Galaxy and Apple Watch deals

Black Friday 2019 is still a few days away for some stores, but for Best Buy, it has already arrived. The tech retailer is offering hundreds of deals on smartwatches, laptops, and everything in between. Best Buy isn’t the only store to start holiday sales early, however. Amazon Black Friday and Walmart Black Friday deals have already begun, making it an excellent time to save on all of the tech gifts you’re looking to buy.

Smartwatches in-particular have been receiving some solid discounts before Thanksgiving. Best Buy is dropping $50 off the Apple Watch Series 4 and a whopping $80 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch. These likely aren’t the only smartwatch deals we’ll be seeing this year, especially as we head into the weekend and on to Cyber Monday, but they are definitely worth a look.

Apple Watch Series 4 — $50 off

The Apple Watch brand has seen massive success despite underwhelming demand for wearables over the years, but as the competition has gotten more fierce Series 4 and Series 5 remain as two of the best smartwatches you can buy. The Series 3 was also one of our favorites, and the latest generations only improve upon it in just about every way: It has all the polished aesthetics and build quality of predecessor, plus with an even better touchscreen and a superb and user-friendly interface that makes it a joy to use. Additionally, with Google’s Android-based Wear OS slowly dying, it looks like Apple’s WatchOS software will continue to dominate the market.

It packs a full suite of health and fitness functions including a heart rate monitor, automatic workout detection, pre-loaded exercise plans, and regular alerts and reminders which tell you when to move or relax. The watch also syncs seamlessly with Apple’s health app to regularly update and upload all your metrics for long-term progress and wellness tracking. Though normally priced at $349, Best Buy has dropped the price down to just $299 for its Black Friday sale.

Samsung Galaxy Watch — $80 off

This 42mm Galaxy Watch is a bit on the large side, weighing 1.73 ounces. Despite its size, it fits the wrist nicely and remains one of the best smartwatches available. Rocking the same rotating bezel found in its predecessors, the Gear S3 and the Gear Sport, this watch is fun to navigate. It runs with Samsung’s own Tizen software which, in our opinion, is far better than Google’s Wear OS. The interface is well-organized, and icons and information are displayed in a logical fashion. You can reorder and customize apps and widgets with just a few presses and taps, as well as change the watch face’s color and design to your liking.

Normally priced at $330, the Samsung Galaxy Watch is down to just $250 for Best Buy’s Black Friday sale.

