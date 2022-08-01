44mm Galaxy Watch 4 is cheaper than the 40mm with this deal

One of the best smartwatch deals around right now is at Best Buy. Today, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for $240, saving you $40 off the usual price of $280. That may sound modest but it soon adds up with this watch being one of the most attractive options around. Even better, this is the 44mm variety so you get a bigger watch face to look at than usual, while spending less than you would on the 40mm option. If you know it’s for you, hit the buy button below or read on while we guide you through why it’s so great.

Samsung Galaxy Watch deals are often worth checking out thanks to Samsung making some of the best smartwatches you can buy. In the case of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, it’s considered to be the best Wear OS smartwatch for anyone with smaller wrists. While it no longer has the physical rotating bezel of older models, its digital bezel is still easy to use giving you plenty of functionality while you browse through apps.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is packed with useful features, too. It has a body composition analysis tool that means you can see your body readings right from your wrist. It tracks all kinds of things with that knowledge further boosted by the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 offering ECG monitoring so you can always be confident of how your heart is performing whether you’re working out or relaxing. Automatic workout tracking means the watch is always keeping an eye on what you’re doing with advanced run coaching helping you push yourself further. Even when you’re snoozing, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has advanced sleep tracking so you can see what you need to do to rest better.

As well as the pivotal health features, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 also offers up useful apps so you can pay with it, listen to music, message people, or even take calls. A comprehensive smartwatch in every way, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a real delight to use, looking good while also being powerful.

Normally priced at $280, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is down to $240 for a limited time only at Best Buy.

