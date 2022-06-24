Foldable phones appear to be the next evolution of smartphones, and Samsung has so far led that revolution with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 as its latest attempt at such a mobile device. It’s still expensive with its sticker price of $1,800, but Samsung is making the foldable phone a bit more enticing with its offer of a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. That’s a $250 smartwatch you’ll be getting for no additional cost if you decide to take advantage of this Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal for your next smartphone.

There’s no telling how long this offer will be available, but given the popularity of Samsung phone deals, we’re expecting it to draw a lot of attention. A free Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 when purchasing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is amazing value, especially since the two devices are made to work seamlessly with each other. If you don’t want to miss out on this promotion, you should hurry and avail it before it’s gone.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the best foldable smartphone in Digital Trends’ best smartphones. Foldable phones previously traded durability and performance for their form factor, but that’s no longer the case with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. It took Samsung three generations, but gone are the durability issues that plagued its predecessors, the hinge in the middle is less bulky, and the screen crease is less obvious. You can now fully enjoy the device’s outer display with a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen, and the 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display that’s as big as a tablet when you open it up. The smartphone also features an IPX8 rating for water resistance, an improved hinge system that blocks dust and particles from damaging it, and 256GB in internal storage.

In terms of performance, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 runs smoothly with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 12GB of RAM. The foldable phone also features an Under Display Camera on the main screen, support for 5G connectivity, and a customized version of Android 11 that gives you access to all the apps in the Google Play Store. The productivity boost that you can get from the device works hand in hand with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 that comes with it, as the smartwatch can alert you with notifications while also supporting popular apps. It also offers comprehensive health- and fitness-tracking features, including Body Composition measurements and sleep monitoring.

There’s no question that the smartphone is worth it even for its relatively high price, but making this Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal even more attractive is the free Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, worth $250, that comes with every purchase. You can even get up to $1,200 off the $1,800 price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 by trading in another mobile phone, tablet, or smartwatch.

