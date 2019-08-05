Deals

Amazon slaps a sweet 45% price cut on the Samsung Gear S2 smartwatch

Kaitlyn Gilles
By
samsung gear s2 review 8833
Jessica Lee Star/Digital Trends

Apple and Samsung have long been rivals in the tech world, and while Apple may have cornered the smartwatch market, Samsung is still topping best-selling charts with new and innovative smartwatches such as its Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. With both tech giants focused on their latest smartwatches — the Apple Watch Series 4 and the Galaxy Watch — now might be your chance to snag a previous-generation smartwatch without blowing your budget. Amazon currently has a deal that reduces the price of the Samsung Gear S2 from $250 to just 138. With that 45% price cut, you get a premium wearable for $112 off.

You can tell more than the time with the sleek Samsung’s Gear S2 smartwatch. The Gear S2 full specs and features a circular design and a 360 x 360 AMOLED touchscreen that offers crisp images and sharp texts on a compact 1.2-inch display. You’ll also appreciate its intuitive rotating bezel that makes for easy navigation through apps, widgets, and smart notifications once paired with a compatible device via Bluetooth. Since this watch sports Tizen’s OS, it should work well on both Android and iOS platforms. The drawback is that you may be limited to Tizen’s set of apps, but Samsung’s fitness app will more than makeup for it.

Stay on top of your fitness regimen with S Health which works as a fitness tracker. Several built-in features, such as the watch’s accelerometer, gyroscope barometer, and heart rate monitor, comprehensively track your activity and progress. A programmable notification can be activated to remind you to get moving again after being inactive. Though it may lack GPS functionality, you’ll be able to gauge the number of steps you take and your pace, as well as input dietary goals for calories, water, and caffeine intake.

An IP68 rating means it’s able to withstand dust, sweat, and submersion in water up to a meter deep for 30-minutes. Encased in stainless steel under scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass, Samsung’s S2 is geared for everyday use.

A smartwatch that matches function with style, the Gear S2 can adapt to your personality with three customizable watch faces. A wireless charging dock should prove useful for limitless connectivity. Time’s a-wasting, get yourself in great shape and save $112 with Amazon’s sale on the Samsung Gear S2.

For more of the best deals on smartwatches, Apple Watches, and more check out our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

