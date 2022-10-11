Today's Best MacBook Pro 16 Prime Day October 2022 Deal

It’s not often we see a major sales events like the Prime Early Access Sale, and Apple tends to keep a relatively tight hold of the pricing for its products, so we don’t often see a lot of significant discounts on the brand’s newer stuff. That’s why we’re so excited to see fantastic Prime Day MacBook deals like this one on the 16-inch MacBook Pro that brings it down to $2,199. While this may still seem a bit pricey, the retail value is usually $2,499, which means you get a generous $300 discount on it, making it a significant MacBook Pro 16-inch deal that’s worth picking up.

Why you should buy the MacBook Pro 16

If you’re unfamiliar with the 2021 MacBook Pro 16-inch, it’s one of the best iterations yet. One of the biggest changes in the newer generation of MacBook Pro is the move away from Intel and the introduction of the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips made by Apple, which not only help boost performance but also help with battery life and heat management. This specific MacBook Pro comes with an M1 Pro with 10 CPU cores and 16 GPU cores, meaning you can get a lot out of it both in terms of productivity, such as image and video editing, as well as some light gaming if that interests you.

The display is also impressive, as it’s a liquid Retina XDR display with a peak brightness of 1,600 nits and a sustained brightness of 1,000 nits, the latter of which is more than enough to be visible in full daylight. As for storage, the base model comes with 512GB, although you can increase it to 1TB if you wish, and when it comes to RAM, the base model has 16GB, which is more than enough for the majority of users. There’s no option to upgrade it for this listing.

Many folks often compare the MacBook Pro 16 vs. the MacBook Pro 13, but the truth is that if you want one of the best Apple laptops with a big screen, it’s hard to beat the 16-inch MacBook Pro in terms of quality and size, which is why we like this deal knocking $300 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro’s regular $2,499 price to bring it down to $2,199. If it still seems a bit too expensive, there are some great alternatives to the MacBook Pro 16-inch that you can get during these Prime Day deals, assuming you’re OK with going for a non-Apple laptop. Of course, if you feel that’s still a little bit too expensive and are willing to go for something other than a MacBook, then there are quite a few Prime Day laptop deals you can check out that will give you equivalent specs for a much lower price.

